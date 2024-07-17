Lockport Central campus construction to be completed by Labor Day

Caution tape is put across the main entrance as work is done at the Lockport Township High School Central Campus on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — Lockport Township High School District 205 issued an update on Central Campus’ construction progress Tuesday, announcing that the building will be ready to open for the scheduled start of school.

In a video statement released by the district, Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride said construction is “on track” for the building to open for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 19.

Had construction delays prevented the building from being ready by that date, the start of school would have been postponed for both of District 205′s buildings to keep students on a synchronized schedule.

Lockport Township High School Central Campus gymnasium nicknamed “the pit” will need some minor work done as well as the major repairs on the ceilings. (Gary Middendorf)

McBride said the majority of the building will be completed by the deadline, although some portions will not be finished until just after Labor Day.

According to the statement, students will not be present in the final construction areas while the work is going on, and the continued construction will not prevent the building from opening on time.

The final construction areas include a few classrooms and “some gym areas” that were discovered to need additional carpentry and masonry work during the final inspections of the building, according to the district.

The District 205 School Board decided to address those matters while the building was already undergoing construction to ensure structural stability and take advantage of the existing work zone.

As of Monday, the first-floor reconstruction is 100% complete and the space is ready for occupancy, McBride said, while the second floor has power and is in the process of the final ceilings installed.

The second floor is expected to be ready for occupation by the end of July. As final replacements to the drop ceiling are made on the second floor, McBride said the third floor is finishing its construction phase with “modern, durable, fire-barrier drywall” being installed to replace the old plaster ceilings that collapsed.

The roof in the 1952 section of Lockport Township High School Central Campus is visible in the chemistry classroom after crews took down the ceiling in the 1952 addition. (Gary Middendorf)

All the “heavy, legacy plaster” ceilings, as McBride described them, have been removed from 29 classrooms and three hallways since the ceiling in classroom 310 collapsed Nov. 1, following an inspection of all of the school’s 379 ceilings, eliminating any risk of another collapse. Central Campus is 114 years old.

“It’s exciting to see this project come to fruition,” McBride said. “It’s exciting to think again that students will be walking in these hallways. It’s exciting for me to think about us getting the chance to clean this building because it’s got all the dirt and dust of a construction project, and it’s exciting that we have committed to handling the most urgent, the most pressing, and the most safety-oriented aspects of the building that makes it ready for Porters to come back and start school on Aug. 19, 2024.”