Exclusive look inside Lockport Central Campus as repair work goes on

Sections of ceilings are exposed in the hallways at Lockport Township High School Central Campus as work continues on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — For the first time since 1909, Lockport High School Central has spent most of the school year vacant.

The building, which serves as the freshmen campus, only housed students for little more than two months this school year after it closed on Nov. 2, 2023 when it was discovered a classroom ceiling on the third floor had collapsed. No one was injured as the collapse apparently happened after school hours.

Lockport Township High School Central Campus remains closed as work is being done on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Classes in the building have yet to resume as students have been bused to the unoccupied Lincoln-Way North building in Frankfort Square, while Lockport Township High School District 205 officials examine what would have to be done to repair the ceilings in the 114-year-old building.

Five months after the closure, after multiple rounds of inspections, tests, and surveys and significant demolition work, the building is now finally ready to have the ceilings rebuilt.

The Herald-News was granted an exclusive tour of the building to see the full extent of the work being done, which provides a glimpse into the building’s extensive history.

The roof of the 1932 section of the Lockport Township High School Central Campus is exposed after the ceiling was taken down. (Gary Middendorf)

Walking through the school, it is obvious how much work has been done, even in areas not currently undergoing construction. The school is eerily dark, as many areas have had power shut off or had light fixtures removed, and surfaces are covered in a layer of dust.

While desks and electronics have been relocated to Lincoln-Way North, it is very obvious the move was made quickly, as many bulletin boards still hold posters for fall and winter activities and some classrooms—including Room 310 where the collapse took place-- still have homework assignments written on the white boards from months ago.

Although only one room was impacted by the November collapse, architects and engineers hired by the district conducted a thorough inspection of the cause of the collapse and determined that ceilings utilizing an outdated construction method which relied on metal mesh and heavy plaster were at risk of similar failure.

As a result, the district instructed contractors to remove all at-risk ceilings which amounted to demolition being conducted in 23 classrooms and three hallways, mostly centered in the northwest corner and along the north end of the building constructed in 1929.

Demolition was recently completed, eliminating any immediate danger in the structure, and rebuilding will begin soon.

The roof in the 1952 section of Lockport Township High School Central Campus is visible in the chemistry classroom after crews took down the ceiling in the 1952 addition. (Gary Middendorf)

Revealing what’s behind the ceilings

Looking up, the extent of the ceiling inspections is obvious. In some hallways, dropped ceiling tiles are missing or askew where they were inspected, while others they’ve been removed completely with exposed wallboard in place.

In the areas which are being replaced, the ceiling is entirely gone, giving a clear view of the towering attic space and the rafters and support structures of the roof. In the 1929 section of the building, where most of the replacements are happening, there is an extensive latticework of wooden beams and rafters, and two ornately framed skylights, which were sealed off and roofed over at some unknown time. Prior to the construction, no one at the district knew they were there, according to District 205 officials.

Crews discovered a perfectly intacted skylight after taking down a section of the ceiling at the Lockport Township High School Central Campus. (Gary Middendorf)

In the 1950s section of the building, which has a few ceilings removed, and includes the un-impacted gym, the wooden rafters are replaced with more modern metal structures, and exposed brick which remains from the original building’s exterior walls.

“You don’t get to see things like this very often,” observed Janine Wheeler, the district’s interim Communications Director. “You don’t realize how much is up there.”

Currently, the hallways under construction are being lit with temporary lighting powered through a tapestry of extension cords, leading to less impacted portions of the building.

The wall of the original 1932 Lockport Township High School Central Campus building can be seen after crews took down sections of the ceiling in the 1952 addition. (Gary Middendorf)

The work in the school is currently between phases as demolition has been completed and construction has yet to go out to bid.

Building Engineer Anthony Galasso explained that the district will be taking contractors on a bid walk-through on Thursday, April 25 before the contract is awarded in May.

Repair work before ceilings

Before the new ceilings can go up, some additional carpentry and masonry work needs to be done on the exposed structures, and some piping and insulation repairs are required.

Galasso pointed out several portions of the brick and stonework which were cracked above the ceiling line.

“That could have happened a year after it was built,” he said. “We can’t know for sure, but now that it’s exposed, we may as well get it fixed so no water can get into it. Water is always the enemy for buildings like this.”

Cracks in the walls were discovered when taking down sections of the ceilings at the Lockport Township High School Central Campus. (Gary Middendorf)

According to the maintenance report presented to the board of education on April 15, there are 20 feet of water pipes which should be replaced before the new ceiling is installed, and some asbestos insulation on first floor pipes must also be removed because it has been compromised.

The asbestos removal and encapsulation project was put to emergency bid and will be completed between April 22 and May 15.

The mortar work also must be completed before the new ceilings are installed, but since it is a project that is likely to cost less than $50,000 no public bid process is required, the district has said.

The district saw an $85 million building bond proposal get rejected by voters on March 19 so the district as had to revise some of its project plans.

Overall, the total cost of the project including demolition and reconstruction was estimated at $2.5 million by DLA architects before any work began. The demolition was completed by CCC Holdings, Inc for $479,000 and the reconstruction costs will be known after a bid winner is announced at the special board meeting on May 13.

Work on reconstructing the ceilings is anticipated to begin on May 20, and is scheduled for completion in time for classes to restart in the building as usual in mid-August.