The Fields on Caton Farm in Crest Hill hosts Art in the Garden event Sunday

Local artists and vendors will sell their unique creations in a five-acre garden at The Fields on Caton Farm, Inc. in Crest Hill. (Mark Busch)

The Fields on Caton Farm, Inc., 1850 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill, will host Art in the Garden on Sunday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Local artists and vendors will sell their unique creations in a five-acre garden. Live music by Nova Soul Quartet, Food and beverages will be available for purchase by Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats, TCBY and The Koffiebar. Free admission.

Rain date is July 21. For more information, visit fieldsnursery.com.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do/ or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene/.