Fundraiser supports Will County students and STEAM education

Olivia Kuncis, right, a student at Lewis University helps Luis Roman, 8, from Joliet make a potion at the 2022 STEAM Spooktacular hosted by the After the Peanut Foundation on Wednesday at Lewis University. A family-friending fundraiser on July 24 will benefit STEAM education for Will County youth. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A family-friendly fundraiser will benefit STEAM education for Will County youth.

The After the Peanut Foundation will host its annual Summer Soirée from 5 to 8:30 p.m. July 24 at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet.

STEAM is the acronym for education that encompasses science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

After the Peanut is an organization that aims “to bridge the educational gap by providing equitable, innovative and accessible STEAM opportunities for underserved, low socioeconomic and under-represented populations,” according to its website.

The fundraiser will feature small plates with vegan and vegetarian options and a science-themed wine testing by Lauren Rentfro, a former education professor at Lewis University. Rentfro will discuss the science behind wine tasting, After the Peanut CEO Natalie Coleman said.

The event also will include lawn games and live music from Soul 2 The Band and Will Carter Music.

Coleman said proceeds from the Summer Soirée affect students across Will County. For instance, After the Peanut trains teachers to help with STEAM events in the community, Coleman said.

After the Peanut also distributes scholarships to community organizations so youth ages 7 to 15 can attend the STEAM summer camp at a greatly reduced price.

“Because of the community’s support, we’ve been able to go from 45 scholarships in 2023 to 90 scholarships now,” Coleman said.

Organizations include Washington Junior High School, the Spanish Community Center, the Harvey Brooks Center, Fairmont School and the Boys and Girls Club.

The STEAM summer camp is held five days a week for four weeks in July at Lewis University.

“We also provide transportation for them each day to get to Lewis,” Coleman said.

Topics at the STEAM summer camp include technology, science, engineering, gaming, culinary arts and sports.

“One thing that distinguishes our program from others is that we are college and career focused,” Coleman said. “Our camps show students what STEAM looks like in the real world.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Summer Soirée

WHEN: 5 to 8:30 p.m. July 24

WHERE: Jacob Henry Mansion, 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet

TICKETS: $100, which includes seating options, two drink tickets and tapas. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

INFORMATION: Visit afterthepeanut.com.