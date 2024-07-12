Joliet church hosts Greek Fest this weekend

The All Saints Summer Greek Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N Broadway St. in Joliet. A variety Greek dishes and desserts will be served. Pictured at the 2023 event are, from left, Panagioti Zografos, Frank Bati and John Georgouses. (Photo provided by Gregory J. Kontos)

The All Saints Summer Greek Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N Broadway St. in Joliet.

On the menu

Greek-style half chicken dinner ($15), souvlaki or pork shish kabob ($15), gyro ($12), cheese and spinach tiropita ($10), pastitsio ($12), and Greek salad ($10).

The lamb dinner is $18. All dinners come with side of green beans and rice pilaf.

Some items can be purchased a la carte, such as the souvlaki skewer ($5), green beans ($3) and rice pilaf ($3)

IF YOU GO

WHAT: All Saints Summer Greek Fest

WHEN: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N Broadway St. Joliet

INFORMATION: Call All Saints at 815-722-1727 or visit allsaintsjoliet.com.