Joliet church hosts Greek Fest this weekend

The All Saints Summer Greek Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N Broadway St. in Joliet.
On the menu
Greek-style half chicken dinner ($15), souvlaki or pork shish kabob ($15), gyro ($12), cheese and spinach tiropita ($10), pastitsio ($12), and Greek salad ($10).
The lamb dinner is $18. All dinners come with side of green beans and rice pilaf.
Some items can be purchased a la carte, such as the souvlaki skewer ($5), green beans ($3) and rice pilaf ($3)
IF YOU GO
WHAT: All Saints Summer Greek Fest
WHEN: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N Broadway St. Joliet
INFORMATION: Call All Saints at 815-722-1727 or visit allsaintsjoliet.com.