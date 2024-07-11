Joliet police arrest 3rd suspect in 2021 Easter Sunday homicide

Joliet — A third man has been taken into custody by the Joliet Police Department in the fatal 2021 shooting of 18-year-old Jwaun Jones.

Bolingbrook native Aidan Marquez-Martinez, 30, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Portland, Oregon on April 21 and was extradited to the Joliet police on Wednesday. The arrest came just over three years after the Easter Sunday shooting of Jones on April 4, 2021.

According to a press release from Joliet police, Marquez-Martinez was arrested, questioned, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of weapon.

Joliet police said they issued the warrant for Marquez-Martinez’s arrest on Feb. 27, 2024 and were assisted in their search by the U.S. Marshals Service in Portland and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

Jones was killed in 2021 while riding in the passenger seat of an SUV near Western Avenue and North Hickory Street.

Three people were arrested at the time of the shooting, Adrian Bibian, then 19, and Paola Diaz, then 26, were charged with murder while Christian Fuentes-Alvarez, then 19, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of ammunition. Fuentes-Alvarez was a passenger in the suspects’ vehicle at the time of the shooting and had been in possession of a loaded handgun but was not determined to be involved in the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Diaz reportedly said the shooting was perpetrated by Bibian and another man she identified as her boyfriend.

Bibian admitted his involvement, according to Will County prosecutors, and claimed he felt threatened by the driver of the SUV and that the passengers of the vehicle had been blaring loud music which was “disrespectful” of the roadside memorial for a car crash victim the suspects had been visiting. Diaz stated at the time that she never saw a gun in the other car, according to prosecutors.

Jones was shot twice in the head and succumbed to his injuries at what was then AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet after the driver of the car drove him there from the scene.

Police stated in their announcement that Marquez-Martinez was identified “as a third suspect in the shooting” after “an extensive investigation.”

“The Joliet Police Department wishes to thank our federal law enforcement partners for their assistance in this case,” the department said in its statement.