Lockport School District 205 looks to fill board vacancy

Lockport Township High School District 205 Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride presides over Board of Education Meeting with Board Vice President Dr. Veronica Shaw and Board President Ann Lopez-Caneva on Nov. 2, 2023.

Lockport — Lockport Township High School District 205 has opened applications for individuals interested in filling the board vacancy left by the death of Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers.

Chimon Rogers was elected to the school board in 2023 and died June 24 after a long illness. She was 50.

The individual appointed to her seat will serve on the board through the next election in April 2025, when they may run for reelection.

Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education member Sandra Chimon Rogers passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024 after a long illness.

The board asks that interested individuals submit a letter expressing interest in the position and a resume or CV through the mail or in-person at the District Administrative Center at 1323 E. 7th St. Materials should be addressed to Board Secretary Kathy Maxwell. Candidates can also email their materials to Maxwell at kmaxwell@lths.org with the subject line “Board of Education Vacancy.”

Letters of interest should include the candidate’s name, address, phone number, and email address, as well as the number of years they have lived in the district, career and educational background, and a summary of leadership positions they have held in the community. Candidates should also include a statement expressing why they are interested in the position and goals they would have for Lockport Township School District 205.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, must be registered to vote, need to be at least 18 years old, and must have lived within the boundaries of District 205 for at least one year. Candidates must not be registered as a child sex offender as defined in the Illinois Criminal Code.

All applications must be submitted by 12 p.m. Friday, July 26.

The board will schedule interviews for qualified candidates on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Thursday, Aug. 15.

The board hopes to swear in the new member at its monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 19.

Interested parties with questions concerning the role and responsibilities of board members are encouraged to contact Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride by phone or email.

This is the second vacancy the LTHS District 205 board has filled in 2024 with the appointment of Lance Thies in February, following the resignation of then-board member Marty Boersma.