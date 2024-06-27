Funeral plans for Lockport District 205 board member Chimon Rogers released

Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education member Sandra Chimon Rogers passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024 after a long illness. (Provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

Lockport — The family of Lockport Township High school board member Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers, extended thanks to members of the Lockport community, following her passing on Monday.

“We want to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences for the loss of our beloved Sandra Chimon Rogers,” the family said in a statement shared by Lockport Township School District 205. “We’re deeply saddened and heartbroken bout her loss and will never be able to get over it.”

According to the district, the family will be holding services 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East - St. Andrew’s Parish, located at 901 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Glenview. There will also be a church service and burial prayers on Sunday, June 30 at the same church starting at 9 a.m. with a post-service breakfast to console the family.

The burial will follow at the Montrose Cemetery-Crematorium with a final prayer in the Assyrian tradition.

Chimon Rogers was elected to the school board in 2023 and died June 24 as a result of a long illness.

She is survived by her husband and two sons, who are both students at Lockport Township High School.