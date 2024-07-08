Plainfield police ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign leads to 58 citations

A traffic enforcement campaign by the Plainfield Police Department led to 58 occupant restraint citations, three traffic arrests and two citations for speeding.

On Monday, Plainfield police officials announced the results of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign that was conducted on the Fourth of July.

The goal of the campaign is to change the behavior of people who don’t buckle up their seatbelts, according to a statement provided by Plainfield police Sgt. Dino Dabezic.

“Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling,” Dabezic said.

During the enforcement period, officers also conducted three traffic arrests on charges of suspended or revoked driver’s license, three warrants for arrests, two speeding citations and eight other citations, Dabezic said.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign was made possible by federal funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.