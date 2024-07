Street signs mark the corner of Lockport and Des Plaines Streets, in the heart of downtown Plainfield.

The Clifton Bar and Wood Fire Kitchen is scheduled to open in July on Lockport Street in downtown Plainfield.

It is replacing Giambotta Pizza Co., which closed in January 2022 after three years in business.

The interior of the restaurant has been completely remodeled, according to Mayor John Argoudelis. The plumbing and electrical issues in the building also have been corrected, he said.

Clifton will feature small plates, fresh salads of local produce, wood-fired pizzas and main dishes.