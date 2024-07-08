Lockport High School’s Central Campus ‘on track’ for Aug. 19 opening

Caution tape is put across the main entrance as work is done at the Lockport Township High School Central Campus on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — The Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education shared an update on the progress of Central Campus ceiling construction and indications are the building will be ready for the start of the new school year.

Earlier this summer, the district contracted with Berglund Construction to rebuild the ceilings in 23 classrooms and three hallways that were found to be compromised after extensive testing was conducted following the Nov. 1 collapse of the ceiling in a third-floor classroom.

According to the announcement from Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride, the reconstruction process is on track to be completed in time for the start of school on Aug. 19. Work on the first floor is finished and the work on the second floor is nearing completion.

McBride did note that there is still a final structural assessment needed in the 1928 section of the building on the third floor, which involves masonry and carpentry in the classroom walls. Throughout the process, small repairs have been needed to these structural systems, and the board is still awaiting the results of this final analysis.

Cracks in the walls were discovered when taking down sections of the ceilings at the Lockport Township High School Central Campus. (Gary Middendorf)

According to the announcement, those results, and the amount of work they reveal will be necessary in the impacted areas, will give the final determination of whether the school will be able to reopen in time for the set first day of school.

The announcement explained that “due to regulations and procedures used by the Illinois State Board of Education, the reopening of Central Campus impacts the start of school for our entire district.”

If Central is unable to open in time for Aug. 19, then the start of school will be delayed for both campuses, to keep all students on track with each other.

McBride wrote that the board hopes to have a final update confirming the starting day of the school year within two weeks, and thanked families for their patience.

“Throughout the project, we have emphasized completing it carefully, methodically, and conscientiously,” McBride wrote. “We remain very optimistic about opening Central Campus on time and enjoying opening our entire high school district for school on Monday, August. 19.”