Joliet police to run ‘speeding enforcement blitz’ in July

The Joliet Police Department will engage in a “speeding enforcement blitz” to crack down on motorists who are driving too fast throughout July.

The enforcement is part of collaboration between the city’s police department, the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and more than 200 police agencies, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Throughout July, motorists should expect increased patrols focused on speeding, along with other traffic violations.

In a statement, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said speeding “causes unnecessary danger on our roads.”

“Speed greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers, and other motorists at tremendous risk,” Evans said.

During what Joliet police officials called a “speeding enforcement blitz,” officers will “intensify enforcement of posted speed limits.”

The speeding enforcement detail was made possible by federal funds administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.