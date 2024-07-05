Last Arby’s restaurant in Joliet closes

A fence was put up and signage was taken down and windows were boarded up at Arby’s on Route 59 in Joliet on Monday July 1, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Any Joliet resident who wants an Arby’s roast beef sandwich will need to drive out of the Joliet/Plainfield area to buy one. The Arby’s on Route 59 in Joliet is gone.

However, Arby’s still has locations in Channahon, Homer Glen, Lockport, Minooka, New Lenox and Romeoville. For additional locations, visit arbys.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.