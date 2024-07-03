Joliet garbage collection schedule changes for Fourth of July holiday

All garbage, recycling and yard waste collection in Joliet has been adjusted for the Independence Day holiday. (Mark Busch)

Regular service will continue from Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, but service will be one day late for Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5. Normal collection will resume for the week of July 8.

City Hall will be closed on July 4 in observance of the holiday. The downtown parking decks will be available free of charge and there will be no parking meter enforcement on this day. For more information, contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000.