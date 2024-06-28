Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville lets visitors get up close with turtles

Learn the story of Blanding’s turtles and why they are endangered during a Turtle Tuesday program on July 2, 2024, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has released its program schedule for the first week of July. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Sidewalk Chalk Contest – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 2 through July 31, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Create a chalk masterpiece inspired by the wildlife and nature around you. The Tackle Box bait shop will supply the chalk. Take a picture and text it to the entry number found at the concessions building to enter. Make sure to include the artist’s name. One entry per artist. Winners will be picked in three categories: most creative, most nature-themed and best artist in the making. This free event is for all ages.

Turtle Tuesday – 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: A naturalist will bring one or two turtles from the exhibit tank out for closer viewing. Learn the story of their journey as an endangered species and all about Blanding’s turtles. This is a drop-in program. The free event is for all ages.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing – 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield: The only way to view the nesting herons, egrets and cormorants at this time of year at the rookery is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. This free event is for all ages.

Meet a Beekeeper – 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, who will discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or learn more about the world of bees. This free event is for all ages.