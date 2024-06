Waste Management services for Joliet customers will start at 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 24-25. (Vikaas Shanker)

High temperatures exceeding 90 degrees are anticipated Monday and Tuesday and the decision was made to consider the health of the community and employees of Waste Management, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

Containers need to be curbside by 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The early pick up schedule only affects service only on these two days, according to the release.