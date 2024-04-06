Will-Grundy Medical Clinic will host grand reopening after renovation

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster presented the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic in Joliet with a $300,000 check on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, towards the renovation of the clinic’s building, which is located on 213 E. Cass St. in Joliet. (Photo courtesy of the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic)

The Will-Grundy Medical Clinic will host an open house and grand reopening of its newly renovated health and wellness center in Joliet.

WGMC has been re-opened since December, however, the celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, April 20,. at the clinic’s location, 213 E. Cass St., Joliet, according to a news release from WGMC. Those interested in attending must RSVP no later than April 18.

The newly renovated clinic has been upgraded to include five fully renovated exam rooms, a renovated dental suite, a behavioral health suite, individual counseling rooms, space dedicated to training the next generation of health care professionals, and so much more, according to the release. The clinic’s employee population has nearly doubled in size and is ready to continue serving the community, according to the release.

WGMC has provided medical home and social services to the uninsured, underinsured, and those temporarily without access to healthcare for more than 36 years. The clinic’s core question revolves around how to systematically and equitably support underserved and marginalized populations through a combination of upstream advocacy and downstream services, Shawn Marconi, MBA, executive director of WGMC, said in the release.