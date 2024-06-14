Joliet Chamber: New Orleans North Music Festival moving to Duly Health Field

The New Orleans North Music Festival presented by Harrah’s Casino Joliet returns to downtown Joliet on Friday, Aug. 16. The event will pay homage to New Orleans culture with music, food and more. (Provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

The New Orleans North Music Festival presented by Harrah’s Joliet returns to downtown Joliet – but on a new date and at a new location this year.

On Friday, Aug. 16, all things NOLA will descend upon the Joliet Slammers Stadium, Duly Health and Care Field, located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive.

“When the Joliet Chamber presented us with this unique opportunity to host New Orleans North, it was a no brainer. We wanted to be involved,” said Joliet Slammers Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing Night Train Veeck. “It has already been an exciting start to the year, and being able to be a part of hosting such a wonderful event in the community only makes it that much better. Laissez les bons temps rouler!”

The event will pay homage to New Orleans culture, presenting the ultimate opportunity for locals to travel to the infamous and eclectic city without stepping foot on a plane. Event attendees will be treated to the sights, sounds and smells of the French Quarter as they walk through the gates and leave Joliet behind.

“New Orleans North is the perfect opportunity to revisit fond memories of travel or create new ones without leaving the comforting confines of the City of Joliet,” Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Jen Howard said. “This night of fun features local artists, a wide variety of food options, cold beer and hurricanes and an unparalleled lineup of live musical entertainment.”

New Orleans North features four separate areas of distinctly different musical entertainment. Local favorites the 3rd City Brass Band and Big Lagniappe will return to the D’Arcy Buick GMC Main Stage, which will be headlined by Chicago’s Mardi Gras Party Band Zydeco Voodoo!

Three additional areas will offer an eccentric arrangement of live music. The Righteous Hillbillies will headline Thompson’s Tap preceded by Crooked Tails, and the Chicago Blues Angels and the Jib Brothers Band will cover classic tunes inside the RISE Dispensary Hookah Alley, while an array of solo acoustic artists plays for short sets at the Abri Credit Union Songwriter’s Alley.

Members of the Four Star Brass Band perform during a past New Orleans North celebration in downtown Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

Attendees can expect to experience more than just music at New Orleans North! Peruse and purchase local artists’ work with a sweet Hurricane drink in hand, enjoy a cold beer or canned cocktail while tasting your way through an eclectic line-up of food vendors in the D’Arcy Buick GMC Food Court and snag a picture with stilt walkers and jugglers before having your fortune told by a Psychic Entertainer.

Ticket purchasers who place an order at least 24 hours in advance of the event will be entered to win a trip to New Orleans presented by Harrah’s Joliet Hotel & Casino. Pre-purchasers receive a chance to win a free three-night stay at Harrah’s New Orleans and a $500 airfare voucher.

To purchase tickets to the New Orleans North Music Festival presented by Harrah’s Joliet visit NewOrleansNorthJoliet.com. Tickets are $10 in advance. Pricing will increase to $20 per ticket 24 hours prior to the gates opening. Entry will be $20 at the gate.

Sponsorships are still available for New Orleans North as well! Contact Sarah Palya, director of marketing and events for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, at spalya@jolietchamber.com if interested.