Lockport Township unveils community veterans memorial

The Lockport Township Board stands before the new memorial cabinet at the unveiling on May 18, 2024. (Provided by Lockport Township)

Lockport — Lockport Township unveiled a new display inside its government building paying tribute to local veterans.

A special ceremony was held at the Township Government Building at 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport as part of its annual Community Fun Day to unveil a custom-lit display cabinet outside the Veterans Affairs Office. Veterans and families of local veterans were asked to contribute or lend memorabilia from their service to the township for the display.

The ceremony was the culmination of a months-long collection effort to curate the cabinet’s contents, which include items from members of all branches of the military.

While Township Supervisor Alex Zapien and Veterans Affairs Director Anthony Hernandez dedicated the cabinet with a group of veterans honored in the collection, the township noted in a statement that new items will be accepted into the collection over time.

The Lockport Township veterans memorial cabinet contains items donated by local veterans. (Provided by Lockport Township)

“As a testament to the enduring legacy of service, items will be thoughtfully rotated to accommodate new donations with due consideration given to returning items to their rightful owners if not donated,” according to the statement.

Visitors interested in viewing the new memorial are welcome to visit the office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Anyone interested in donating or lending an item to the collection or who wants more information is encouraged to contact the Supervisor’s office.