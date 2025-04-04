Water main construction at Joliet’s Six Corners to begin Monday

As part of the Plainfield Road Water Main Improvement Project work is scheduled to begin Monday evening, April 7, 2025 at Joliet's Six Corners intersection. (Bob Okon)

A new water main is set to be installed across the Six Corners intersection of Plainfield Road, Black Road, Ruby Street and Raynor Avenue in Joliet beginning Monday.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday evening and be completed by Friday, April 11, according to the city of Joliet.

One lane of traffic in each direction on Plainfield Road will be maintained during the work, most likely requiring flaggers at times during the work hours, according to the city.

Traffic for Black Road, Ruby Street and Raynor Avenue will be closed, and a detour will be put in place during the work hours listed below.

The work schedule will be:

Monday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lanes of traffic on Black Road, Ruby Street and Raynor Avenue will be reopened during the day. Traffic on Plainfield Road (Route 30) will remain restricted to one lane in each direction, according to the city.

The trench areas in the intersection will be temporarily patched with asphalt for about four weeks, until testing of the new water main is complete and water service line transfers are complete, according to the city.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

Questions should be directed to the Joliet Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.