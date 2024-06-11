Joliet semitrailer driver charged with DUI crash that caused severe injuries

The driver of a semitrailer pulling a fuel tanker has been charged with driving drunk in a Joliet Township crash that left a woman and two children with severe injuries.

Christopher Gonzalez, 42, of Joliet, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence in a June 7 crash that caused severe injuries to two women and two children.

Gonzalez was identified as the driver of a Mack semitrailer that collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer. The semitrailer was pulling a fuel tanker, she said.

Prosecutors alleged an analysis of Gonzalez’s blood-alcohol concentration level was at 0.309%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%.

The crash that led to Gonzalez’s arrest was reported at 1:36 p.m. on June 7 at Maple Road and Porter Avenue in Joliet Township, Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies arrived on scene and saw a Chevrolet Tahoe with heavy front end damage with four passengers, Hoffmeyer said.

The 37-year-old female driver of the vehicle was wedged inside the driver seat because of damage from the crash, Hoffmeyer said. The 43-year-old female front seat passenger suffered from multiple injuries and she was laying on the ground outside the vehicle, she said.

Two children, ages 7 and 4, were found in the rear seats of the Chevrolet Tahoe with severe injuries, Hoffmeyer said.

Gonzalez’s semitrailer had collided with the front driver’s side of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Hoffmeyer said. Deputies told him to get out of the vehicle but he refused to do so, she said.

In a court filing, prosecutors alleged Gonzalez was “irate, uncooperative and made a fist at deputies.”

On Sunday, Will County Judge Rolonda Mitchell denied prosecutors’ request to keep Gonzalez in jail.

While on pretrial release, Gonzalez must wear an alcohol monitoring device. Mitchell allowed Gonzalez to leave Illinois for work purposes.