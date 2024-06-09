Lockport’s Old Canal Days fun for visitors, vendors

Colin Shim, with the Lockport Baseball organization, plays one of the carnival games at Old Canal Days on Friday June 7, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Sandi Fonseca of Joliet came out to Old Canal Days in Lockport on Saturday to see the crafts and listen to the music.

Fonseca also came out Thursday with her grandchild to watch the parade. She skipped the carnival, however.

“I’m way past carnival rides,” Fonseca said with a laugh.

The annual Old Canal Days festival ran Thursday through Sunday along the historic Illinois and Michigan Canal on the former Chevron property at Second Street and Canal Road.

“It’s free, with a good variety of music and good variety of activities.” — Peter Kacmarek, Naperville resident who attended Lockport's Old Canal Days on Saturday

The festival included a parade, artisan market, carnival, live entertainment, parade, fireworks show, food and beverages, cemetery tours, Bingo, trolly tours and tours of Lockport Powerhouse on the Sanitary and Ship Canal south of the city.

Alice Fry, 5, looks for the approaching parade during Old Canal Days on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Earlier this year, Lockport paved part of the festival grounds and a spacious parking area. This increased accessibility and made it easier for visitors to navigate vendors.

Diane James of Sandwich and Kat Apostle of Braceville of the Flying Purple Pigs said plenty of people were looking at their merchandise Saturday. The duo sell handcrafted stained glass art created by Apostle and hand-painted stones, terra cotta wind chimes and small canvas magnets created by James.

Apostle said she often finds rare glass at estate sales to use in her pieces and stressed the uniqueness of their products.

“You might never see anything like that again,” she said.

Diane James of Sandwich (left) and Kat Apostle of Braceville (right) of the Flying Purple Pigs said plenty of people were looking at their handcrafted stained glass art, hand-painted stones, terra cotta wind chimes and small canvas magnets on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Old Canal Days in Lockport. (Denise Unland)

Peter Kacmarek of Naperville said he came for the Will County Model Railroad Association, Lockport Powerhouse tours and to hear the Crook County Blues Band. Kacmarek said he was happy the festival was “not too far away” from Naperville.

Kacmarek was with Dr. Stephen Holland, a former Naperville gastroenterologist who now practices in Decatur. Holland said he’d never spent time in Lockport, although he drove through it many times from Naperville to Joliet.

Holland said he plans to return this summer to check out Lockport’s historical museums.

Nicole Roat of Lockport recalled how Old Canal Days used to line the streets in downtown Lockport, which she thought helped encourage festivalgoers to patronize local businesses.

“It just seemed more neighborly,” Roat said.

Old Canal Days officially kicked off on Friday which started on Thursday and will run through Sunday. (Gary Middendorf)

Still, Roat enjoyed the large open space and shopped at several vendors. Roat said she bought several barbecue sauces and lanyards that came with little charms attached with Velcro. Roat said she teaches eighth grade in Tinley Park, so she selected several teacher charms.

“They’re really cute,” Roat said.

Vendors seemed especially happy with the partly cloudy skies Saturday with the light breeze as it brought potential customers to their booths.

Heather Kratz of Plainfield, who opened her home-based business, “The Cookie Maker,” 14 years ago, said she was happy to be at Old Canal Days with her 12-year-old daughter, Brielle, since she had quite a few clients in Lockport.

Heather Kratz of Plainfield, who opened her home-based business, “The Cookie Maker,” 14 years ago, said she was happy to be at Lockport's Old Canal Days on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with her 12-year-old daughter, Brielle, since she had quite a few clients in Lockport. (Denise Unland)

Business was good and fairly steady, with her Monster Mash cookie as the top seller, Kratz said.

“They loved the Nutella stuffed inside them, along with the M&M’s and chocolate chips.”

Jordan Kritter and her husband, Henry, came from Waukesha Wisconsin, to showcase their online business at Old Canal Days since they, too, have customers in the area.

Jordan Kritter and her husband, Henry Kritter, came from Waukesha Wisconsin, to showcase their online business of cat-themed products at Old Canal Days on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Lockport. (Denise Unland)

The Kritters, who sell cat-themed earrings, collars, cat cuddle bags and other cat-themed products, participate in about 30 events a year, Jordan Kritter said. Both she and Henry Kritter wore their Kritter ears, and one child passing their booth asked if they were real, Henry Kritter said.

“I said I was an alien,” he said.