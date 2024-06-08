New Lenox man killed in hit-and-run crash

The Joliet Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

At 4:05 p.m. Saturday, Joliet police received a call about a hit-and-run crash at Washington and Ottawa streets in Joliet, and that a 21-year-old New Lenox man was lying on the ground at the intersection, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

When Joliet police arrived, it was determined the man had died from his injuries, according to the release. Joliet police learned from witnesses that a semitractor trailer ran over the man and continued south on Ottawa Street, according to the release.

The man’s identity was not released.

Joliet police learned the man had just been released from the Will County Detention Center and are seeking the semitrailer, according to the release.

The area of Washington and Ottawa streets will remain closed until Joliet police finishing processing the scene, according to the release. Joliet police advise motorists to use alternative travel routes and avoid the area, according to the release.

This is an active investigation, according to the release. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information should call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3100.