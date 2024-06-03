Will County EMA works with police, fire and dispatch workers on response times training

Deputy Chief Todd Friddle of the Wilmington Fire Protection District leads a discussion during a tabletop exercise at the Will County EMA Command and Control training. (Provided by Will County )

Will County — The Will County Emergency Management Agency hosted a training for first responders last week in hopes of improving effective coordination between police, fire and emergency dispatchers during active threat incidents.

“These trainings are critical to get all agencies on the same page and to be prepared for a wide variety of emergency situations,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson said. “In the early stages of a crisis, when seconds matter, it’s important that first responders are working together cohesively.”

The training, which was held in Monee, is part of a multi-year effort by Will County EMA to implement a more standardized response from countywide agencies to large scale active threat incidents, according to the release.

Since its implementation, Will County has trained more than 600 first responders in the “command and control” model emphasized during the training. The model establishes procedures for first responders to implement within the first few hours of an active threat incident, according to the release.

Along with being trained on a unified response model, attendees participated in a hands-on implementation exercise. Will County EMA worked with a variety of local partners to host the training, including the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Protection District, Manhattan Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, Monee Police Department, Shorewood Police Department, Joliet 9-1-1, and WESCOM.

“Developing a unified model for active threat incidents is crucial to a successful response,” Will County EMA Preparedness and Recovery Manager Chelsea Bowen said in the release. “We’re thankful for the continued attendance of agencies to our trainings, which is helping build more resilient communities throughout the county and region,” she said.

More than 50 first responders from county, state, and local agencies – including school districts – attended the training, along with representatives from Boone County, Missouri, which is considering adopting the same “command and control” model for its agencies.

“Will County’s Emergency Management Agency continues to provide regional and state leadership on critical public safety topics,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release. “Bringing together officials from throughout the state and nation to share information and strategies is helping keep our communities safe.”

First responders interested in participating in future training events can email ema@willcountyillinois.com.