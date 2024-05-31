Explore Joliet attractions this summer for a chance to win prizes

The city of Joliet wants residents and visitors alike to explore local places of interest and attend summer events — and possibly win some prizes along the way.

The Joliet Summer Challenge, a virtual passport program, began May 24 and will run through Sept. 2, according to a news release from the city.

Participants will have the opportunity to enter to win $50 gift cards to local restaurants by checking in at various locations and events throughout Joliet, according to the release.

The Joliet Summer Challenge is free to enter and easy to participate in by downloading the app from JolietSummerChallenge.com, according to the city.

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 is located at 9 W. Cass St. in downtown Joliet. (Photo by Christine Johnson) (ILRR66)

Participants can earn check-ins by visiting a wide range of attractions, including:

- Take a self-guided tour of the historic Old Joliet Prison

- Visit the local music history museum, the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum Hall of Fame on Route 66

- Sample Joliet wine at Bishop’s Hill (Must be 21 and older)

- Attend a Joliet Slammers home game

- Uncover local history at Slovenian Women’s Union and Museum

- Explore the Rialto Square Theatre

- Attend an event at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre

- Visit the Laura A. Sprague Art Gallery inside Joliet Junior College

- Discover the city’s history at the Joliet Area Historical Museum

- Find a new hobby at the Joliet Public Library (Ottawa Street Branch)

- Explore The Strange & Unusual Gallery

“The Joliet Summer Challenge is a fantastic way for residents and visitors alike to discover all that our city has to offer,” Christa Desiderio, Joliet’s deputy city manager, said in the release. “We are thrilled to host this exciting opportunity to explore Joliet’s unique attractions and support our local businesses and organizations,” she said.

The Summer Challenge promotion is being organized by the Heritage Corridor Destinations, the local destination marketing organization promoting Joliet and the counties along the Illinois & Michigan Canal, Route 66, and Starved Rock, according to the release.

“We are excited to launch the Joliet Summer Challenge and encourage everyone to participate,” Robert Navarro, president/CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations, said in the release. “This program not only showcases the incredible attractions in Joliet but also supports our local economy by driving traffic to these wonderful destinations.”

For more information about the program and to download the app, visit JolietSummerChallenge.com.