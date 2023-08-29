Illinois Rock and Roll Museum in Joliet announces Hall of Fame weekend

The annual Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 Hall of Fame induction ceremony next month will be a three-day event reflecting what the director said is its wide appeal.

It’s the first time that activities will extend beyond the ceremony itself, which will be Sept. 17 at the Rialto Square Theatre.

The museum on Monday announced what it’s calling a Hall of Fame Weekend, which will be from Sept. 15 to 17 in Joliet.

The extra events are being added to provide more entertainment, especially for visitors traveling for the induction ceremony, museum Executive Director Ron Romero said.

“The last two years, we have had visitors who came to the event, and they came from across the United States,” Romero said.

The ceremony itself sells out or comes close to selling out the Rialto, which has more than 1,900 seats, he said.

The induction ceremony to honor rock-and-roll musicians with Illinois roots is in its third year even though the museum itself has yet to fully open.

The museum this summer opened to daily visitors. But they can only get into a museum gift shop while exhibit space remains unfinished. Romero said one final infrastructure project to expand water supply for the museum sprinkler system should be completed this year.

Ron Romero, executive director of The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66, stands by two guitars signed by notable musicians Paul Revere, Billy Sheehan, Eddie Money and others. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The museum at 9 W. Cass St. promises to be an added downtown attraction.

“The rock-and-roll museum is amazing,” said Tiffany Johnson, co-owner of Audiophil’s Records downtown. “They figured out a way to get all of us involved in their weekend.”

Audiophil’s is co-host for the Illinois Grooves on Vinyl Record Show. The show, featuring collectible vinyl records and music memorabilia, will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center at Interstate 80 and South Larkin Avenue in Joliet.

Johnson said Audiphil’s is helping the museum put on the show and will be among the vendors there.

Other activities for the Hall of Fame Weekend include a performance at Chicago Street Pub on Sept. 15 and a “Hall of Fame VIP Preview Party” on Sept. 16.

Miles Nielsen, son of Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, will perform at the Chicago Street Pub, 75 N. Chicago St., Friday night before the ceremony.

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 features a full recording studio. The Museum is expected to be fully open this year. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

On Saturday night, the “Hall of Fame VIP Preview Party” at The Forge in downtown Joliet will feature Illinois pop rock performers that include Shoes, Ralph Covert, Dan Buck of One of The Boyzz, The Phil Angotti, Casey McDonough and Brad Elvis Trio, a special tribute to the late Cliff Johnson from Off Broadway plus Gen Fuze. Tickets are available at TheForgeLive.com.

Events will culminate with the third annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony held at the Rialto Square Theatre on Sept. 17.

“The Class of ‘23 reveals the depth and diversity of talent whose roots can be traced to Illinois,” Romero said in a news release announcing the weekend events.

A drum set features the logo of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in museums education room on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

WGN Radio 720′s Bob Sirott will serve as master of ceremonies and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Radio Personality category.

This year’s inductees in the Band or Solo Artist category include Earth, Wind & Fire, The Cryan’ Shames, The Shadows of Knight, Nat King Cole and Miles Davis.

The late John Prine will enter in the Songwriting category. WLUP-FM “The Loop” will be inducted in the Radio Station category, and Chicago’s Alligator Records will be inducted in the Record Label category.

The event will include a live appearance from the late John Prine’s brother, Billy Prine, who will be perform with Illinois folk musician Bonnie Koloc. Also appearing will be Chicago bluesman and Alligator Records artist Toronzo Cannon, Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s and The Cryan’ Shames.

Kendall Lewis will perform tributes to his father, the late jazz great Ramsey Lewis.

Cathy Rich, daughter of the late legendary jazz drummer Buddy Rich, and Gregg Potter, both of the Buddy Rich Orchestra, will pay tribute to Nat King Cole.

Award-winning country singer Lia Caton will open the evening. Caton was named 2022 “Vocalist of the Year” at the annual Josie Music Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

If you go

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, and the event starts at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.

Ticket prices are $68.50, $58.50 and $48.50. Tickets are on sale now from links on the museum’s website at RoadToRock.org as well as RialtoSquare.com and ticketmaster.com.