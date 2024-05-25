Bolingbrook and Plainfield South boys track excel at state meet: Herald News Sports Roundup for Friday

Softball
Providence 10, Marian Catholic 0 (6 inn.): At The Class 3A Marian Catholic Regional in Chicago Heights, Kailee O’Sullivan tossed a no-hitter as the Celtics captured the regional championship. O’Sullivan struck out 10 and added three hits. Sophia Thormeyer doubled, tripled and drove in three to lead the offense for PC (23-8). Providence will face Lemont in the Class 3A Lemont Sectional on Wednesday.
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Shepard 0: At The Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional, Lisabella Dimitrijevic faced just one over the minimum in throwing a no-hitter to help the Knights capture the regional title. Kendall Pearson singled home Teagan Berkshire with the only run of the contest. LWC (31-4) will face Lincoln-Way East at home in the sectional Tuesday afternoon.
Boys Track and Field
IHSA State Track and Field Championships: At Charleston the 4x800 relay is a signature event at the boys state track and field championships and Bolingbrook shined brightest during Fridays prelims. The Raiders team of Joshua Stewart, Jason Vervack, Vincent De Farno and Hussein Almousawi ran a state-best 7:48.24 earning the top seed into the finals on Saturday.
Plainfield North and its team of Easton Miller, Owen Stahl, Quinn Davis and Ewan Farnum qualified fourth. Plainfield South’s group of Gavin Borger, Camyn Viger, Joaquin DeAlba and Dylan Buturusis qualified fifth and Lincoln-Way Central and its foursome of Kyle Friedl, Evan Jensen, Bryce Counihan and Braden Hoff qualified in sixth.
Quinton Peterson of Lemont qualified in the top spot in the 110 high hurdles and in the 300 intermediate hurdles. Dejay Smith of Minooka qualified for the finals in the 110 high hurdles. Dedrick Richardson Jr. of Lincoln-Way East qualified second in the long jump and Devin Cathey of Bolingbrook qualified as well. Joshua Cygan of Plainfield South qualified third in the discus and teammate Dylan Maloney did so in the 1,600 in one of the fastest 1,600-ever races in the last decade.
Nolan Lamoureux of Lockport and Terrance Jackson Jr. of Bolingbrook qualified in the 400 meters and Zion Koystra and Jamari Straughter of Joliet Central qualified in the triple jump. Bolingbrook finished the day qualifying their 4x400 relay team. Almousawi, Jackson Jr., De Darno and Edmond Ankomah finished fifth. In the Class 2A session, HJ Grigsby of Joliet Catholic qualified for the finals in 10th place in the long jump and Nathan Ciarlette finished 11th to qualify for finals in the 1,600. Colin Zieman of Morris qualified for the intermediate hurdles by running eighth.
Girls Soccer
Providence 2, Tinley Park 0: At The Class 2A Kankakee Sectional, Guiliana Savarino and Alyssa Thulin each scored a goal to lift the Celtics to the sectional title. PC (17-9-1) will face the winner of Peoria Richwoods and Peoria Notre Dame in the Kankakee Supersectional Tuesday night.
Boys Tennis
IHSA State Meet: At Arlington Heights, Rehan Saraiya and Sean Svoboda of Lemont fell in the fourth round of doubles in the consolation bracket 6-3, 7-6 to Nah Li and Andrew Choy of Dunlap to close out their state tournament run.
Boys Lacrosse
Washington 13, Lockport 8: At The Washington Sectional, the Porters fell to the Panthers in the sectional championship game to close out their season 13-8.
Girls Lacrosse
Lockport 16, O’Fallon 14: At O’Fallon, the top-seeded Porters captured the sectional title and advanced to the Streamwood Supersectional. Lockport (15-6) will face Benet Tuesday evening.
Benet 13, Lincoln-Way Central (COOP) 5: At the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, in New Lenox, the Knights season came to an end to the Redwings in the sectional final. LWC closed the season at 12-10.