Kyle Farrell fans 14 Wilmington baseball advances to sectional final: Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Baseball
Wilmington 5, Chicago Christian 3: At the Class 2A Beecher Sectional, the Wildcats got just about every last drop out of the arm of Kyle Farrell, and it was worth every drop.
Farrell went the distance, striking out 14 as the Wildcats advanced to the sectional final on Saturday. Farrell allowed two earned runs and scattered three hits. Ryan Kettman had two hits, as did Zach Ohlund, who added an RBI single. Wilmington (25-1) will face No. 5 seed Herscher in the sectional final.
Providence Catholic 18, Shephard 1 (4 inn.): At the Class 4A Providence Catholic Regional in New Lenox, the Celtics cruised into the regional final by scoring at least three runs in each inning. Eddie Olszta, John Greenwood and Nate O’Connell all homered and drove in four runs for PC (27-8).
The Celtics will face Homewood-Flossmoor in the regional final.
Joliet West 10, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 4A Andrew Regional, Cael Karczewski hit a grand slam to lead the Tigers into the regional final. Jimmy Andreson allowed two hits and struck out eight for West (32-4).
The Tigers will face either Andrew or Thornton-Fractional South in Saturday’s regional final.
Lincoln-Way Central 18, Bloom Township 1 (4 inn.): Braden Meyer doubled, tripled and drove in five runs as the Knights cruised into Saturday’s regional final. Michael Gurgone and Luke Arsich drove in two runs each, and Kyle Maslan allowed three hits and struck out four as LWC (23-6) advanced to face Lincoln-Way East on Saturday.
Lincoln-Way West 13, Rich Township 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 4A Sandburg Regional, Anthony Massa smacked a two-run, first-inning homer as the Warriors advanced to the regional final. Conor Essenburg had three RBIs, and Lucas Acevedo added two more RBIs for West (28-4).
The Warriors will get either Marist or Sandburg in Saturday’s final.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Minooka 2: At the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional, CJ Deckinga scrapped out two hits and drove in both Indians runs, but it wasn’t enough as the second seed fell to the ninth-seeded Boilermakers. Brayden Zilis struck out eight as Minooka closed its season at 24-11.
Downers Grove South 10, Romeoville 0 (6 inn.): At the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional, the Spartans closed out their season at 15-21 with the loss to the third-seeded Mustangs.
West Aurora 14, Lockport 13: At the Class 4A Neuqua Valley Regional, a wild six-run rally in the last of the seventh couldn’t bring the Porters all the way back, as they were upset by the No. 14 seed Blackhawks. Ryan Groberski doubled twice and drove in four to lead the offense for Lockport (20-13-1). Bryce Flood had four hits and scored three times for the Porters.
Downers Grove North 3, Bolingbrook 1: At the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional, the Raiders managed just one hit as they fell to the top-seeded Trojans to end their season at 11-18. Thomas Corely accounted for the lone hit with an RBI single. Danny Basalone struck out six for Bolingbrook.
Lemont 22, Bogan 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 3A Lemont Regional, a nine-run first inning was all that pitchers Cannon Madej and Will Tarazi needed. Shea Glotzbach and Jacob Parr drove in three each for Lemont (26-9).
The hosts will face either Kennedy or Tinley Park in the regional final Saturday.
Annawan-Weathersfield 8, Dwight 4: At the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional, the Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the third on RBIs from Evan Cox and Owen Dunlap only to see the Titans score seven in the next two innings. Tracer Brown and Luke Gallett added RBIs for Dwight as it closed the season 24-11.
Lincoln-Way East 14, Stagg 5: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, six different Griffins had an RBI as East moved into the regional final against the host Knights on Saturday. Matt Hudik had four hits, and James Rea, Justyn Hart, Charlie Cosich and Jaden Henry had two runs driven in each for East (22-13).
Softball
Oswego 12, Bolingbrook 2 (5 inn.): At the Class 4A Oswego Regional, the Raiders got first-inning RBI singles Kaleigh Cawthon and Carly Schopp, but couldn’t get it to hold up as they fell to the No. 2-seeded Panthers.
Lockport 11, Romeoville 1 (6 inn.): At the Class 4A Lockport Regional, Bridget Faut went six, striking out seven as the Porters moved into the regional final on Saturday. Ava Swain and Brooke Keltner had a pair of RBIs each for Lockport (26-8).
The Porters will face either Joliet West or Plainfield South in the regional final Saturday.
Morris 14, Bremen 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 3A Ottawa Regional, Mylie Hughes struck out eight and drove in three to lead Morris into Saturday’s regional title game. Cami Pfeifer added three RBIs, and Abby Hougas and Elaina Vidales had a pair of RBIs each for Morris (18-11).
Morris will face Ottawa in the final.
Girls soccer
Providence Catholic 5, Kankakee 0: At the Class 2A Kankakee Sectional, Natalie DeMoor scored twice to lift the Celtics into the sectional final. Maggie Wolniakowski, Claire Wajda, Gabriella Savarino and Alyssa Thulin added goals for PC (16-9-1).
The top-seeded Celtics will face No. 2 seed Tinley Park in Friday’s final.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Thornton-Fractional North 0: At the Marian Catholic Regional, the top-seeded Griffins cruised into Thursday’s regional final with a 25-19, 25-11 sweep. Trey Marsh had eight kills, Nate Webster five and Nick Klawitter four to go with 20 assists from Kyle Swarens.
East (27-10) will face Marian Catholic for the regional title.
Downers Grove North 2, Minooka 1: At the Joliet Catholic Regional, the Indians fell to the third-seeded Trojans in three, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, to close their season at 15-21.
Boys lacrosse
Lockport 12, Andrew (OT): At the Washington Sectional, the Porters upset the top seed to advance to the sectional final. Lockport (13-7) will face Washington for the sectional title.
Washington 8, Lincoln-Way West 6: At the Washington Sectional, David Ho and Carson Katzmann had two goals each, and James Hacha and Nate Uloswceh added solo tallies as the Warriors fell in the sectional semifinals.
Girls lacrosse
O’Fallon 8, Minooka 7 (OT): At the O’Fallon Sectional, the Indians fell in the sectional semifinal to the Panthers to close their season at 8-6
Lockport 22, Washington 7: At the O’Fallon Sectional, the top-seeded Porters improved to 14-6 with the big win over the Panthers. Lockport will face O’Fallon for the sectional title Friday night.
Lincoln-Way 16, Naperville North 6: At the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, the Knights moved into the sectional final with the win over the Huskies. Lincoln-Way (12-9) will face top-seeded Benet for the sectional title on Friday.