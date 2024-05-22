Romeoville police to conduct roadside safety checks for holiday weekend

The Romeoville Police Department will be conducting roadside safety checks on Friday, May 24, heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

The Romeoville Police Department will be conducting roadside safety checks on Friday, May 24, heading into the Memorial Day weekend. The checks will focus on detecting defective equipment, license or permit violations, proof of insurance, use of seatbelts and detecting violations involving drugs and alcohol.

According to a news release from the department, safety checks will be conducted at locations and during hours which will provide the maximum opportunity for the detection and apprehension of motorists who drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances.