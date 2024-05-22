Joliet city vehicle strikes elderly pedestrian

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A pickup truck driven by a Joliet city utilities employee struck a 75-year-old pedestrian, who’s suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result.

Officers responded to the crash shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at East Cass and Herkimer streets, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A 54-year-old employee who’s a city utilities employee was driving a city-owned pickup truck south on Herkimer Street and made a left turn toward Cass Street, English said.

A 75-year-old man was walking north across Cass Street on the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle, English said.