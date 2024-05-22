Joey Erkenswick leads Plainfield East to softball win: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Softball
Plainfield East 4, West Chicago 2: Joey Erkenswick went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored and the Bengals picked up a Class 4A West Chicago Regional victory.
Avery Welsh went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Lincoln-Way East 5, Bloom 1: Mackenzie Bacha went 2 for 2 with an RBI and the Griffins battled to a Class 4A Lincoln-Way West Regional win.
Audrey Bullock struck out six and allowed four hits over four innings pitched.
Providence Catholic 21, Hillcrest 0 (4 inn.): Ava Misch drove in two runs and Kailee O’Sullivan struck out five through two innings in the circle to lead the Celtics to a Class 3A Marian Catholic Regional win.
Seneca 12, Coal City 0 (5 inn.): Alyssa Zellers went 2 for 4 at the plate with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored during a Class 2A Herscher Sectional victory.
Camryn Stecken homered and drove in three runs and Lexie Buis drove in two. Winning pitcher Tessa Krull (5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K) worked her third consecutive complete-game shutout of the postseason.
Lincoln-Way West 16, Stagg 1 (4 inn.): Molly Finn drove in six runs and scored four to lead the Warriors to a Class 4A Lincoln-Way West Regional win.
Reese Cusack homered and drove in two and Ava Murphy had two RBIs.
Lincoln-Way Central 15, Rich Township 0 (4 inn.): Bella Dimitrijevic pitched a perfect game and struck out 12 for a Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional victory.
Teagan Berkshire drove in four runs and Mia Guide drove in three.
Wheaton Warrenville South 13, Plainfield North 4: The Tigers couldn’t come back in Class 4A Plainfield North Regional semifinal action.
Baseball
Bolingbrook 8, Plainfield East 7: CJ Przybylski homered and drove in four runs and Blake Geiger struck out six through 5 1/3 innings pitched but the Bengals fell short in Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional action.
Girls soccer
Minooka 4, Normal Community 1: Minooka battled and came out on top for a Class 3A Pekin Sectional win.
Chicago University 3, Peotone 1: At Herscher, the Blue Devils battled but fell short in Class 1A Herscher Sectional victory.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Plainfield North 0: Nate Nacino had nine kills and two aces during a Lockport Regional semifinal victory at Lockport, 25-20, 25-15.
Evan Dziadkowiec had 20 assists and a block and Josh Bluhm had eight digs and three blocks.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Oak Forest 0: Connor Jaral had 13 kills and three blocks to lead the Warriors to a Homewood-Flossmoor Regional win, 25-18, 25-22.
Drew Kregul had seven kills and three blocks, Colin Dargan had kills, Hunter Vedder had two kills and six digs, Andrew Flores had eight digs and Noah Konopack had 24 assists and five digs.
Joliet West 2, Providence Catholic 1: The Tigers battled to win a Joliet West Regional victory, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13.
Bolingbrook 2, Downers Grove South 0: The Raiders dominated for a Joliet West Regional win, 25-20, 25-15.
Plainfield East 2, Oswego East 1: The Bengals battled back to win in Oswego East Regional action, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: The Knights picked up a Homewood-Flossmoor Regional victory, 13-25, 30-28, 19-25.
Benet Academy 2, Joliet Catholic 0: The hosts battled but came up short in Joliet Catholic Regional play, 25-20, 25-16.
Glenbard West 2, Plainfield South 0: The Cougars fell short in Oswego East Regional action, 25-12, 25-21.
Girls lacrosse
Lincoln-Way Central 23, Naperville Central 7: At New Lenox, the hosts dominated to pick up a Lincoln-Way Sectional victory.