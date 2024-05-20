Car and motorcycle collide in fatal Crest Hill crash

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing and Illinois State Police is providing assistance to Crest Hill police. (Shaw Local File Photo)

A 40-year-old operator of a motorcycle died in a crash that involved a Nissan Altima in Crest Hill.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was issued a citation to failure to yield while turning left following the deadly crash about noon Friday, according to a news release from Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark.

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing and Illinois State Police is providing assistance to Crest Hill police.

The crash was reported at Weber and Caton Farm roads.

Adam Nikliborc, 40, was the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle who collided with the Nissan Altima, Clark said.

The Nissan Altima had been traveling south on Weber Road and turned to head east on Caton Farm Road before colliding with the motorcycle, Clark said.