Joliet Catholic softball tops Wilmington, advances to regional final: Tuesday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Softball
Joliet Catholic 6, Wilmington 2: At the Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional in Romeoville, Nina Sebahar went the distance striking out four as the Angels moved into the regional final. Sebahar added an RBI as did Molly Ryan and Camryn Kinsella for JCA (17-8).
Wilmington ended the season at 17-8. Keeley Walsh doubled and drove in two for the Wildcats.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Bolingbrook 1: At Frankfort, a balanced offense and tough pitching lifted the Griffins to the Southwest Suburban Conference win. Seven different players from LWE had RBIs, including Averi Vander Woude who doubled and drove in a run. Anie Balta and Jessi Szafoni combined to allow only five hits while fanning eight for East (20-10, 5-3).
Plainfield South 11, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, the host Cougars scored seven times in the first inning and cruised to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Hailie Boardman homered and accounted for four runs driven in.
From the circle, Boardman went all five innings, striking out nine while allowing one hit. Lauren Pell, Kaylee Aimone, and Gracie Semega drove in two runs apiece for South (12-16, 7-5).
Joliet West 15, Yorkville 0 (4 inn.): At Joliet, Brooke Schwall doubled twice as part of a three-hit, three-RBI day as the Tigers rolled in the SPC game. Caitlynn Baranek and Avery Houlihan also drove in a pair of runs in support of Madison Jadron in the circle. Jadron struck out five in four innings for West (15-10, 8-5).
Morris 11, Plano 1 (5 inn.): At Morris, Morris scored six runs in the first needed as it rolled in an Interstate Eight contest. Halie Olson, Mylie Hughes, Addy Hackett and Macie Ferguson all drove in two runs as Morris improved to 17-10 overall and 5-5 in conference play.
Providence Catholic 10, Wheaton Academy 0 (5 inn.): At West Chicago, Sophia Thormeyer had four hits and Kailee O’Sullivan struck out 13 as the Celtics cruised to the nonconference win. As part of her four-hit day, Thormeyer also drove in four.
O’Sullivan scored four times and while allowing only two hits in the circle for PC (19-8).
Lockport 5, Sandburg 1: At Lockport, Brooke Keltner doubled twice and accounted for four RBIs as the Porters took it from the Eagles in an SWSC contest. In the circle, Kelcie McGraw struck out nine while allowing only four hits as Lockport improved to 23-7 overall and 9-3 in the SWSC.
Dwight 11, St. Anne 0 (5 inn.): At the 1A Dwight Regional, Madi Ely tossed a no-hitter striking out 14 of the 16 hitters she faced as the top-seeded Trojans cruised into the regional final. Ely did it at the plate, too, with two hits and three RBIs as Dwight improved to 13-14 on the season.
The Trojans will face the winner of Gardner-South Wilmington and Grace Christian in the final on Saturday.
Seneca 15, Iroquois West 0 (4 inn.): At the 2A Seneca Regional, 10 runs in the first inning was more than enough as the top-seeded Irish cruised into the regional final. Tessa Krull and Hayden Pfeifer threw a combined no-hitter. Krull and Pfeiffer struck out 12 of the 15 batters they faced.
Lexie Buis had four hits and drove in two. Alyssa Zellers had three hits and four RBIs for Seneca (31-3).
Lemont 11-8, Thornton-Fractional South 3-2: At Lemont, the hosts swept the doubleheader. In Game 1, Raegan Duncan had two doubles and three RBIs. Jessica Pontrelli tripled and drove in two. In Game 2, Pontrelli doubled twice and drove in a run and Lauren Grames had two RBIs for Lemont (19-11, 13-1 in the SSC).
Baseball
Lemont 7, Tinley Park 4: At Tinley Park, Max Michalak had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Nick Berardi had three RBIs as Lemont cruised in the South Suburban Conference contest. Shea Glotzbach also drove in two runs in support of Jacob Parr. Parr struck out five in six innings for Lemont (23-8, 15-4).
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Joliet Catholic 2: At New Lenox, Landon Mensik’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the Knights to a nonconference win. Collin Senkpeil had an RBI in the first that helped to tie the game at two for LWC (20-6). Jose Granados had an RBI for JCA (25-4).
Joliet Central 1, Plainfield South 0 (8 inn.): At Plainfield, Jose Huizar-Ledezma singled home Xavier Brass with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth to hand the Steelmen the win and snap an eight-game losing streak.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 inn.): At Bourbonnais, Conor Essenburg allowed one hit and struck out nine as the Warriors rolled in the SWSC. Josh Howard doubled and drove in three and Jack Linko drove in a pair for West (25-3, 7-2).
Joliet West 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers scored twice in the fifth inning and that was all that Juan Rico needed. Rico went six and struck out seven while allowing one hit for West (27-4, 11-0 in the SPC). Cael Karczewski and Owen Young had RBIs for West.
Romeoville 12, Plainfield East 1 (6 inn.) At Plainfield, the Spartans pounded out 14 hits and rolled to the SPC win. Jeremy Thompson had two hits and drove in three to lead Romeoville. Braiden Berson, Ryan Uscila and Braden Lee drove in two runs each for the Spartans (14-19, 8-6).
Sandburg 7, Lincoln-Way East 3: At Frankfort, the Griffins battled back with a three-spot in the fifth but couldn’t get any closer. Matt Hudik drove in two runs in the fifth and Danny Mackey added an RBI for East (19-12, 7-1).
Minooka 8, West Aurora 0: At Minooka, the Indians did their damage early and late as they cruised to the SPC win over the Blackhawks. Mike Fisher and Nate McBoom drove in two runs each and Brayden Zills struck out nine as Minooka improved to 22-10 overall and 10-4 in the SPC.
Willowbrook 6, Bolingbrook 2: At Bolingbrook, Fernando Sosa, Matt Washington and Julian Rosales had hits for the Raiders in the nonconference contest. Rosales and Austin Black added RBIs for the Raiders (9-16).
Yorkville 5, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, North tallied four hits in the SPC contest. Aiden Simmons, David Wick, and Sam Beringer had singles for the Tigers (14-15, 4-9).
Girls soccer
Plainfield North 5, West Aurora 0: At the 3A West Aurora Regional, Avery Miller and Kaitlyn Haiser were among the goal scorers as North (20-2-1) cruised into the regional final. The fourth-seeded Tigers will face No. 5 Benet in Fridays final.
Benet 2, Plainfield Central 0: At the 3A West Aurora Regional, the Redwings advanced to Friday’s final by downing the Wildcats.
Lemont 8, Steinmetz 0: At the 2A St. Francis Regional in Wheaton, Lemont (17-4) advanced to the final on Saturday.
Naperville North 3. Bolingbrook 1: At the 3A East Aurora Regional, the 14th-seeded Raiders’ season came to an end at the hands of the the No. 3 Huskies.
Minooka 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At the 3A Normal West Regional, the top-seeded Indians (14-5-2) cruised into the title game on Friday against the No. 4 Wildcats.
Beecher 2, Coal City 1 (penalty kicks): At the 1A Manteno Regional, the Lady Coalers ended their season by falling in penalty kicks. Coal City finished 12-5-2.
Lockport 6, Yorkville 0: At the 3A Lockport Regional, Natalie Zodrow scored twice as the top-seeded Porters cruised into the final. Tiffany Giannese, Yuri Hernandez, Ava Kozak and Julia Czubiak added goals for Lockport (23-0).
The Porters will host the final Friday against the winner of Oswego and Oswego East.
Metea Valley 7, Plainfield South 0: At the 3A Naperville Central Regional, the Cougars’ season came to an end to the second-seeded Mustangs.
Waubonsie Valley 4, Plainfield East 0: At the 3A East Aurora Regional, the Bengals’ season came to an end at the hands of the No. 6 Warriors.
Joliet West 3, Stagg 1: At The 3A Joliet West Regional, the Tigers advanced to the final with the win. West (16-7-2) will face top-seeded Andrew in the final on Friday.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Stagg 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors beat the Chargers 25-21, 25-13 on senior night to improve to 28-7 and 7-1 in the SWSC. Connor Jaral led the attack with nine kills and Noah Konopack had 18 assists for West.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, the Griffins defeated the Knights 25-20, 25-23. Madan Sundaram led the attack with 12 kills and Will Hubatch had 26 assists for East (24-10, 4-3 in the SWSC).
Dylan Brannigan had four kills and Owen Rives five for LWC (17-17, 1-6).