Seneca girls track qualifies 13 for state, wins sectional: Thursday’s Herald News roundup

Softball
Wilmington 15, St. Anne 3 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, the Wildcats stacked runs early, scoring 13 in the first three innings to cruise in the nonconference contest. Alee Delangel led the offense with a pair of hits and three runs batted in. Molly Southall homered and drove in two. Alyssa Johnston, Sammy Liaromatis and Keeley Walsh drove in two each for Wilmington (17-4).
Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Donovan 3 (4 inn.): At Gardner, a nine-run fourth helped the Panthers break it open and take the River Valley Conference contest. Maddie Simms doubled twice and drove in three to lead the offense for GSW (13-11, 10-4). Aubree Stein and Olivia Siano drove in two apiece for the Panthers.
Herscher 18, Peotone 9 (5 inn.): At Peotone, after falling behind by eight runs after one inning, the Blue Devils rallied but came up short. Autumn Clay led the offensive attack with a pair of runs driven in. Ashley Veltman and Payton Schnelle had two hits each for Peotone (8-15, 2-12 in the Illinois Central Eight).
Seneca 8, Woodland 0: At Streator, Tessa Krull allowed just five hits and struck out six to lead the Irish to the Tri-County Conference win. Alyssa Zellers had three hits and drove in three and Camryn Stecken chipped in with a pair of RBIs for Seneca (28-1, 8-0).
Girls Track and Field
Class 1A Seneca Sectional: At Seneca, the host Irish captured the team title and advanced 10 individuals and two relays to next week’s state meet. Faith Baker won the shot put and discus and teammate Gabi Maxwell finished second in both to qualify. Teagan Johnson won the pole vault, Lila Coleman qualified in the long jump, Lilly Pfeifer did so in the 100 hurdles, Evelyn O’Connor qualified in the 1,600, Natalie Misener qualified in the 800 and Cassidy Fosen qualified in the 100 for Seneca.
Class 2A Princeton Sectional: At Princeton, Evelyn Wills and Ella Wills of Coal City led the qualifiers out of the Princeton sectional for next week’s state meet. Evelyn Willis qualified by finishing in a tie for second in the high jump and finished second in the triple jump. Peotone sophomore Celeste Richards won the 1,600, earning a trip to state. Morris qualified its 4x200 relay team of Gisselle Reyes, Ava Conley, Mackenzie Enger and Ella McDonnell by finishing second. Alyssa Wollenzien qualified in the 100 hurdles for Reed-Custer by finishing second.
Girls Soccer
Providence Catholic 1, Willowbrook 1 (Tie): At Villa Park, Gabriella Savarino scored for the Celtics as they finished in a draw with the Warriors. PC is now 13-9-1.
Plainfield North 1, Naperville North 0: At Naperville, Ilyana Barriball scored the only goal of the game to give the Tigers the nonconference victory. Samantha Jurgens was in net for the shutout for North (18-2-1).
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Lockport, the Porters clinched the SouthWest Suburban Conference title with a 25-20, 25-22 win over the Warriors. Josh Bluhm paced the attack with eight kills and Eric Gonzalez added six as Lockport improved to 29-3 overall, 7-0 in the SWSC. Evan Dziadkowiec added 25 assists for Lockport.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Sandburg 0: At Frankfort, Matt Muehlnickel had nine kills and Trey Marek added eight as the Griffins took down the Eagles 25-16, 25-22 in an SWSC match. Kyle Swarens had 20 assists to lead East (21-10, 3-3).
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Flossmoor, the Vikings dropped the Knights 27-25, 25-20 in an SWSC match. Owen Rives had five kills and Dylan Branigan four for LWC (17-16. 1-5).
West Aurora 2, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, the Blackhawks defeated the Cougars 25-20, 26-24 in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup. South fell to 13-14, 3-5 in the SPC.
Bolingbrook 2, Stagg 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders improved to 24-7, 4-5 in the SWSC with a 25-17, 25-21 win over the Chargers.
Joliet West 2, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, the Tigers stayed unbeaten in the SPC with a 25-19, 25-22 win over the Steelmen. West improved to 26-5, 8-0 in the SPC.