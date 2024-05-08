Romeoville baseball scores season-high 19 in win: Hearld News Sports Roundup for Tuesday

Baseball
West Aurora 9, Plainfield North 8: At Aurora, the host Blackhawks rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. David Wick homered and drove in a pair for the Tigers. Joe Guiliano doubled twice and drove in two for North (14-11, 5-6).
Plainfield South 6, Plainfield Central 5 (10 inn.): At Plainfield, Ivann Herrera scored on a passed ball in the top of the 10th to push the Cougars past the Wildcats in an SPC battle. Daniel McCauley smacked two home runs and drove in three runs to lead the offense for South (13-9, 5-5). JT Augustyniak homered as part of a three-hit day for Central (15-12, 7-4).
Romeoville 19, Joliet Central 2 (4 inn.): At Joliet, the Spartans erupted for a season-high run total in the win over the Steelmen. Matthew Dobbins led the attack for the Spartans with three hits and four RBIs. Karlos Otero drove in three runs and Braden Lee, Justin Perez and Harrison Kolze drove in two runs each for Romeoville (11-18, 4-6).
Wilmington 12, Streator 0 (6 inn.): At Streator, the Wildcats did their damage offensively early and late to earn their second straight shutout of the Bulldogs. Kyle Farrell allowed just four hits while striking out eight. Joe Allgood doubled and drove in three and Ryan Kettman had two hits and drove in two for Wilmington (21-1, 13-0 in the ICE).
Dwight 8, Woodland 6: At Dwight, Evan Sandeno led the offensive attack with a pair of RBIs as the Trojans rallied with four runs in the sixth to take the TCC contest. Owen Dunlap had three hits and an RBI and Terry Wilkey had two hits for Dwight (19-9, 6-4).
Softball
Manteno 12, Coal City 5: At Coal City, eight runs from the visiting Panthers in the second inning proved too much for the Coalers to overcome in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Abby Gagliardo, Kaycee Graf and Sierra Anderson had two hits apiece for Coal City (21-9, 10-4).
Lockport 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At Flossmoor, the Porters broke open a tight SouthWest Suburban Conference game with five runs in the seventh to support Kelcie McGraw. McGraw struck out 12 and also homered. Giuliana Giordano doubled and drove in three for Lockport (20-7, 6-1).
Seneca 3, St. Bede 2 (8 inn.): At Peru, Camryn Stecken smacked a solo home run in the top of the eighth to power the Irish to a two-game sweep of the Bruins in a Tri-County Conference battle. Hayden Pfeifer and Tessa Krull combined to strike out nine for Seneca (27-1, 12-0).
Wilmington 12, Streator 4: At Streator, back-to-back five-run innings propelled the Wildcats to the win in the ICE. Molly Southall, Sami Liaromatis, Giana Stahulak, and Alee Delangel drove in a pair of runs each for Wilmington (16-4, 10-3).
Woodland 2, Dwight 0: At Dwight, Madi Ely went the distance in the circle, fanning seven. At the plate, Ely had two hits as did teammate Averi Jury. Dwight fell to 12-11 overall and 7-6 in the TCC.
Girls Soccer
Plainfield Central 10, Joliet Central 1: At Joliet, the Wildcats evened up their record at 10-10-1 with the rout of the Steelmen in an SPC matchup.
Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell to 8-10 overall with the loss to the Vikings.
Lockport 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At Lockport, Megan Posmer scored twice to lead the Porters to the senior night win over the Boilermakers. Brinlee McNabb, Yuri Hernandez, Ava Kozak, Kaida Valdez and Natalie Zodrow added single tallies for Lockport (22-0, 5-0 in the SWSC).
Boys Volleyball
Nazareth 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At LaGrange Park, the Hilltoppers fell in two to the Roadrunners 25-22, 25-18.
Bolingbrook 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, the Raiders took two from the Knights, 25-14, 25-14 to improve to 23-7 on the season and 2-3 in the SWSC.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Andrew 0: At New Lenox, Hunter Vedder had five kills to lead the Warriors to a 25-13, 25-12 win over the Thunderbolts in an SWSC match. Noah Konopack added a pair of kills, 10 assists and 11 digs for West (27-6, 6-0).
Joliet West 2, Oswego East 1: At Oswego, the Tigers outlasted the Wolves in three, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19. West improved to 25-5 and stayed perfect in the SPC at 8-0.
Plainfield East 2, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals took a hard-fought match from the Tigers, 28-26, 25-21. East improved to 18-9, 3-1 in the SPC.
Lockport 2, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, the Porters maintained their hold atop the SWSC by dropping the Chargers, 25-21, 25-15. Josh Bluhm led the attack with 10 kills. Evan Dziadkowiec dished out 24 assists and Kevin Rodriguez had 14 digs for Lockport (27-3, 6-0).