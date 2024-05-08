Lockport Bettenhausen dealership eyes June 1 opening

The Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership off 159th Street in Lockport is expected to open in June. (Judy Harvey)

Lockport — The Bettenhausen Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership in the Lockport Square off 159th Street is expected to be open by June 1.

Bettenhausen Advertising and Marketing Director John Doolin said the dealership building is ready and waiting on “final walkthroughs” from Chrysler’s parent company Stellantis to make sure they meet “dealer code” and official occupancy approval from the city of Lockport, which is expected by May 20.

Once occupancy is approved, the company will be able to move cars, parts and office equipment on-site to begin training staff and preparing for opening day.

The 35,000-square-foot dealership will be the biggest tenant in the Lockport Square retail development located off 159th Street near Interstate 355.

Construction of the Bettenhausen Lockport dealership is complete and is awaiting final approval before an expected June 1, 2024 opening. (Judy Harvey)

The dealership was announced in August 2022 and broke ground later that year. It originally was slated to open in April but was delayed slightly because of “Mother Nature.”

The dealership has hosted three hiring events to staff the new facility, which Doolin said have had a “very good turnout.” Many roles have been filled, and the dealership still is accepting applications for remaining openings online.

“It’s a tad fluid, but I’m confident we’ll be fully staffed and open by June 1,” said Doolin, who noted a “soft opening” could happen by May 28 or May 29.

Although business officially will begin at the new dealership in June, Doolin said that Bettenhausen is planning on hosting a grand opening event sometime in July “with all the pomp and circumstance.”

“It’s going to start moving fast in the next few weeks,” Doolin said. “The city has been absolutely great to work with through all of this, and we’re excited to be opening up out there.”