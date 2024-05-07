Lincoln-Way Central hands Lincoln-Way West its first loss The Herald News Sports Roundup for Monday

Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, Luke Mensik and the Knights did something no other team this season could do - beat the Warriors. Mensik went six innings allowing four hits while striking out six. At the plate, Landon Mensik, Collin Mowry and Collin Senkpeil drove in two runs each to lead the offense for Central (17-6, 6-1). Conor Essenburg struck out seven in five innings, but allowed a season-high five runs for West (23-1, 6-1).
Beecher 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 3 (5 inn.): At Gardner, Reed Milette had two hits and Hunter Partilla drove in two runs for the Panthers in a River Valley Conference contest. Aiden Mack added an RBI as part of a three-run fourth inning for GSW (8-15).
Dwight 8, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 5: At Woodland, the Trojans plated four runs in the third inning and that pushed them to the Tri-County Conference win. Evan Cox had two hits and Terry Wilkey drove in two for Dwight. Ryan Bumpous cracked a solo home run for the Trojans (17-9, 9-3). Dwight coach Jerry McDowell won his 600th career game.
Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Bolingbrook 4: At Bolingbrook, a five-run third inning was too much for the Raiders to overcome in a SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. Julian Rosales had three hits and Ben White and Ryan Witt had two each and Witt added two RBIs for the Bolingbrook (8-14, 1-8).
Romeoville 1, Joliet Central 0: At Romeoville, Jonny Lee faced just two over the minimum in a complete game gem for the Spartans in a Southwest Prairie conference matchup. Lee struck out nine and allowed just one hit over the distance. Matthew Dobbins scored an unearned run in the last of the fifth for Romeoville (10-18, 4-6).
Lockport 1, Sandburg 0 (8 inn.): At Orland Park, Justin VanderTuuk singled to center in the top of the eighth driving in Bryce Flood with the only run of the game as the Porters took the SWSC contest. Cal Korosa and Dylan Nagle combined to strike out eight for Lockport (16-10-1, 2-5).
Morris 8, Kaneland 4: At Maple Park, Cody DelFavero and AJ Zweeres drove in two runs each to lead Morris to the Interstate Eight Conference win. Brett Bounds, Jack Wheeler and Griffin Zweeres had single RBIs in support of DelFavero who fanned five over six innings for Morris (21-3, 11-1).
Minooka 4, Oswego 2: At Minooka, Ryan Anderson sent down 12 Panthers to lead the Indians to the SPC win. At the dish, CJ Deckinga and Isaac Goddard drove in two runs each for Minooka (18-8, 7-3).
Peotone 7, Herscher 5 (8 inn.): At Herscher, Alex Chenoweth and Mike Bettenhausen had RBI singles in the top of the eighth to hand the Blue Devils the win in an Illinois Central Conference contest. Chenoweth and Bettenhausen had two hits each and Jake Eaheart had three to lead the offense for Peotone (5-16, 3-8).
Plainfield South 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, Robert Herrera allowed only two hits while striking out eight as the Cougars took down the Wildcats in an SPC battle. Blake Phommachanhom accounted for both runs driven in for South (12-9, 4-5).
Joliet West 11, Plainfield East 0 (5 inn.): At Joliet, seven in the first and four more in the second put this one away as the Tigers rolled to the SPC win. Cael Karczewski, Christian Chignoli, and Matt Marchiniak all drove in a pair as West improved to 26-4, 10-0 in the SPC.
Providence Catholic 12, St. Rita 4: At Chicago, the Celtics bats came alive as they smashed 13 hits to go with the dozen runs in the Chicago Catholic League matchup. Eddie Olszta clubbed a pair of doubles and drove in five as part of a four-hit day for PC (21-6, 15-3). Jackson Smith and Enzo Infelise drove in a pair each for the Celtics.
Reed-Custer 3, Lisle 1: At Lisle, Cameron Smith smacked a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie and give the Comets the win. Cameron Smith and Joe Bembenek had a pair of hits each in support of starting pitcher Alex Bielfeldt. Bielfeldt went six allowing just one run on four hits while striking out four.
Seneca 5, St. Bede 1: At Seneca, Aidan Vilcek struck out nine and the Irish found their offense after-back-to-back shutout losses. Casey Clennon and Paxton Giertz had three hits each and an RBI apiece for Seneca (19-7, 8-4 in the TCC).
Lincoln-Way East 5, Stagg 4: At Frankfort, James Rea singled to left driving in Gavin Ladere with the go-ahead run in the last of the sixth to lift the Griffins to the SWSC win over the Chargers. Tyler Ledvina, Jack Tamer and Ethan Godlewski combined to strike out 11 for East (18-9, 7-0).
Wilmington 1, Streator 0: At Wilmington, Lucas Rink had the visiting Bulldog hitters on skates during their battle in the ICE. Rink struck out nine over seven while allowing just four hits as the Wildcats improved to 20-1 on the season and 10-0 in the ICE. Kyle Farrell’s RBI single in the third drove in Rink with the lone run of the game.
Plainfield North 5, West Aurora 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers scored all five runs in the fifth inning and that was all Ryan Mickenbecker needed in an SPC contest. Mickenbecker went the distance striking out seven and allowing just four hits. Tanner grimes had two RBIs to lead the offense for North (14-10, 5-5).
Manteno 10, Coal City 8: At Manteno, Danny Olson homered and drove in four runs to lead the Coalers offense in an ICE battle against the Panthers. Austin Davy, Wyatt Wickiser, Creide Skubic and Tanner Wallace had RBIs for Coal City (15-9, 8-3).
Lemont 15-12, Thornton-Fractional North 0-0: At Calumet City, Lemont swept a doubleheader in the South Suburban Conference. Lemont scored 14 times in the first inning of game one. Matt Devoy and Lance DeLude had two RBIs each for Lemont. In Game two, Devoy threw a perfect three inning game for Lemont (18-8, 11-4).
Softball
Manteno 2, Coal City 1: At Manteno, in a battle between two of the best teams in the ICE, the Panthers held off the Lady Coalers. Kaycee Graf had two hits and drove in the lone run for Coal City (21-8, 10-3).
Gardner-South Wilmington 23, Donovan 1 (4 inn.): At Donovan, Maddie Simms tripled twice as part of a four-hit, seven-RBI day as the Panthers rolled in an RVC contest. Nina Siano drove in five with a pair of doubles. Kayle Scheuber drove in four and Aubree Stein two for GSW (11-11).
Lincoln-Way West 10, Kankakee 0 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, Abby Brueggmann struck out 10 and had plenty of help from the Warriors offense. Olvia Calderone did her part with a home run and two driven in as West improved to 15-7 overall.
Minooka 6, Oswego East 0: At Minooka, Addisonn Crumly smacked a home run and drove in three to lead the Indians in an SPC matchup. Gracie Anderson and Sofia Dzuiba added RBIs while Taylor Macklin fanned five for Minooka (22-2. 7-1).
Morris 5, Ottawa 3: At Morris, Elaina Vidales’ two-run single in the last of the sixth proved to be the difference in the Interstate Eight contest. Halie Olson, Alyssa Jepson, and Macie Ferguson added single RBIs for Morris (15-9, 4-4).
Herscher 6, Peotone 2: At Herscher, after scoring twice in the top of the first, the Tigers took control in an ICE contest. Payton Schnelle accounted for both RBIs with a double. Sophie Klawitter struck out 13 for Peotone (7-14, 2-12).
Plainfield Central 6, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, five runs in the bottom of the fifth did the trick for the Wildcats in an SPC matchup with the Bengals. Ava Sommerfeld paced the offense with two RBIs and Mia Johnson allowed just three hits in a complete game for Central (13-9, 5-4).
Oswego 2, Plainfield North 1 (8 inn.): At Oswego, the Panthers scored a run in the seventh and another in the eighth to take the SPC matchup from the Tigers. Jessica Knight had an RBI for North (9-15, 2-6).
Plainfield South 10, Romeoville 0 (5 inn.): At Romeoville, Kendal Pasquale homered and drove in five to lead the Cougars in an SPC win over the Spartans. Adrianna Pope, Lauren Pell and Kaylee Aimone had RBIs as South improved to 11-14 overall and 6-3 in the SPC.
Reed-Custer 18, Lisle 2 (4 inn.) At Lisle, the Comets offense erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning and rolled to the win. Grace Cavanaugh accounted for four RBIs and teammate Addison Hartman had three as RC improved to 13-11 overall and 3-7 in the ICE.
Seneca 3, St. Bede 2: At Seneca, the Irish plated a run in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and keep it in the TCC contest. Lexie Buis homered and drove in two to lead the Seneca offense. In the circle, Tessa Krull struck out 10 for the Irish (26-1, 9-0).
Lockport 4, St. Laurence 2: At Lockport, Bridget Faut struck out three and Kelcie McGraw finished off the Vikings with two more strikeouts as the Porters won in a nonconference contest. Ava Kaspar and Rheanna Slavicek has RBIs for Lockport (19-7).
Wilmington 4, Streator 3: At Wilmington, Taylor Stefancic doubled and drove in two in the last of the sixth to lift the Wildcats in an ICE contest. Molly Southall and Nina Egizio added RBIs for Wilmington who improved to 15-4 overall, 10-2 in the ICE.
Lemont 16-19, Thornton-Fractional North 0-0: At Calumet City, Lemont swept the doubleheader. in game one, Ava Zdenovec and Jessica Pontrelli had four RBIs each. In game two. Sydney Kibbon had six RBIs as Lemont improved to 16-8 overall and 11-1 in the SSC.
Boys Track and Field
Morris Multi-Team Meet: At Morris, Morris and Seneca tuned up for conference meets later this week with solid performances. Cuyler Swanson won the 3,200, Colien Zierman took the 300 hurdles, and Corey Olson the triple jump for Morris. Seneca captured the 4 x 200 relay with the team of Travis Barr, Sam Churchill, AJ Keedy and Drew Danek.
Plainfield/Naperville Twilight Distance Classic: At Plainfield, the Tigers top finisher Josh Tapia who placed third in the 800. Plainfield South finished third in the 4 x 400 relay with the team of Asim Sada, Aiden NIssen, Cole Maranowicz, and Giovanni Acosta.
Girls Track and Field
Morris Multi-Team Meet: At Morris, in a final tune=up for sectionals this week, Plainfield North, Seneca and Morris looked strong. Kennedy Davis won the 100 meters, Emma Malducky the 400, Zeta Zbroszczyk the 800, and Madeline Singh the 1,600 for North. Ella McDonnell won the 200, Leah Ortiz the 3,200, Makensi Martin the 300 hurdles for Morris. Franki Meyers won the triple jump, Lila Coleman the long jump, Teagan Johnson the pole vault, Faith Baker the shot put and discus, and Lily Pfeifer the 100 hurdles for Seneca.
St. Anne’s Girls Last Chance Meet: At St. Anne, Coal City ran second in a final tune up before sectionals later this week. Keirsten Gabehart won the 400, Madelyn Castle the 100 and 300 hurdles, Evelyn Wills the high jump, and Ella Wills the long and triple jump for Coal City.
Girls Soccer
Oswego East 5, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, the Spartans fell to 7-12-1 overall with the shutout loss to the Wolves in an SPC contest.
Providence Catholic 5, Evergreen Park 0: At New Lenox, Natalie DeMoor scored four times to lead the Celtics to the nonconference win. Abbey O’Brien added a solo tally for PC (13-8).
Boys Volleyball
Joliet West 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At Joliet, the Tigers took down the Hilltoppers 25-20, 25-17 in a nonconference contest. West improved to 24-5 overall.
Nazareth Academy 2, Providence Catholic 1: At La Grange Park, the host Roadrunners edged the Celtics, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15. PC fell to 16-14 on the season.
Boys Lacrosse
Lincoln-Way West 12, Andrew 9: At New Lenox, Aidan O’Neill scored a hat trick, and Aidan Kannenberg, Johnny Martin, David Ho, and Nate Uloswceh added goals for West (7-8).
Lockport 9, Providence Catholic 7: At New Lenox, Lockport improved to 10-6 overall by defeating the Celtics.