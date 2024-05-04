Lockport high school drafting and design students win at state competition

Lockport students had a strong showing at the Illinois Design Educators Association State Competition on April 20, 2024 with 14 students finishing in the top three of their respective categories. (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

Lockport students had a strong showing at the Illinois Design Educators Association state competition April 20, with 14 students finishing in the top three of their respective categories.

Aubree Tovar, Mara Kubis and Chloe Berry were named state champions in the Architecture Design Team category. This was Berry’s third state championship victory.

Krista Wojcikiewicz, Patricia Jurzyk and Sasha Jarosik were named state champions in the Engineering Design Team category.

David Krzysiak achieved first place in the 3D CAD Modeling category.

Dylan Lukaszewski achieved second place in Assembly Modeling, Ryan Soderstrom was second in Introdouctory CAD, and Stephen Reuter and Brian Sagon both earned second place in 3D Machine CAD.

Emily Do earned third place in 3D Architecture, Duncan Kenney-Benson was third in Assembly Modeling and William Wagner earned third place in 2D Machine CAD.