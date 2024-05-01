The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 10, Andrew 3: At New Lenox, Conor Essenburg did his damage early and often as the Warriors stayed unbeaten with the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. In four innings on the mound, Essenburg struck out 10 while allowing just one hit. At the plate, he doubled twice and homered accounting for three RBIs. Danny Hodel and Ian Hazelip each drove in a pair for West (21-0, 5-0).
Grant Park 4, Gardner South Wilmington 1: At Gardner, Ayden Collum had an RBI to lead the Panthers offense in a River Valley Conference contest. Bret Manzello, Cole Hampson and Cale Halpin had hits for GSW (8-12)
Lemont 10, Oak Lawn 0 (5 inn.): At Oak Lawn, an eight run third inning lifted Lemont to the South Suburban Conference win. Jacob Parr tripled and drove in three to lead the Lemont offense. On the mound, Parr went the distance striking out seven. Dylan Spadafora drove in a pair for Lemont (15-8, 8-4).
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Marist 0 (5 inn.): At Chicago, the Knights broke open a tight nonconference contest with a nine-spot in the fifth to secure the win. Landon mensik and Liam Arsich led the offense for LWC with three RBIs each. Jackson Meyer and Michael Gurgone drove in two each for LWC (15-6).
Plainfield North 8, Minooka 6: At Plainfield, the Tigers rallied from a three-run deficit with five in the last of the sixth to take the SPC contest. Johnny Andretich doubled in two runs in the sixth to give North (12-9, 6-5) the lead for good. It was part of a three-hit day for Andretich. Isaac Goddard and Nate George each homered and drove in three for Minooka (16-7, 6-2). plenty of offense
Wilmington 11, Peotone 0 (5 inn.): At Peotone, plenty of offense and dominant pitching did the trick for the Wildcats in their Illinois Central Eight win. Junior Lucas Rink allowed just one hit and struck out 10 for Wilmington (15-1, 9-0). Reid Juster drove in three runs and Cade McCubbin a pair for the Wildcats.
Plainfield South 13, Plainfield East 3 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, four in the first inning and six more in the fourth did the trick for the Cougars in an SPC battle. Daniel McCauley homered and drove in three and Evan Carey knocked in three to pace the offense for South (10-9, 2-5). Jeremy Stokes had two RBIs for East (8-16, 3-4).
Coal City 7, Reed-Custer 3: At Coal City, the Coalers broke open the Illinois Central Eight contest with a four-run sixth. Tanner Wallace had three RBIs to lead the Coaler offense. Joe Watson struck out eight for Coal City (14-7, 7-2). Luca Trucano had two RBIs for RC (11-11, 3-6).
Joliet West 7, Romeoville 1: At Joliet, the Tigers wasted little time seizing control of the SPC contest with a six-run first tinning. Matt Marchiniak homered and drove in three to lead the offense for West (24-4, 9-0). On the mound, Casey Tyrell went the distance allowing just five hits for the Tigers. Justin Perez had two hits and an RBI for Romeoville (9-17, 3-7).
Providence Catholic 13, St. Ignatius 7: At New Lenox, an eight-run sixth inning broke open the Chicago Catholic League contest. Nate O’Donnell homered, doubled and drove in six to lead the PC offense. Enzo Infelise and John Greenwood each drove in two for the Celtics (18-5, 8-3).
Joliet Catholic 6, Benet Academy 1: At Joliet, Jake Troyner and Lucas Simulick each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Hilltoppers in an East Suburban Catholic Contest. Lucas Grant went the distance striking out five while allowing two hits for JCA (20-2, 10-2).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Lockport 6: At Lockport, the Boilermakers scored four times in the sixth and seventh to take the SWSC contest from the Porters. Reece Wellsandt had two RBIs to lead the offense for Lockport (12-10-1, 3-4).
Softball
Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Grant Park 3: At Gardner, Maddie Simms fanned 10 in the circle and drove in two at the plate to lead the Panthers to the River Valley Conference win. Makaila McDaniel had two hits for GSW (8-11).
Oak Forest 13, Lemont 7: At Lemont, back-to-back four-run innings by the visiting Bengals did in Lemont in an SSC contest. Natalie Pacyga homered driving in three and Lauren Grames and Allison Pawlowicz also homered for Lemont (13-5, 8-1).
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Bolingbrook 0 (6 inn.): At Bolingbrook, the Knights scored in every inning but one as they rolled to the SWSC win. Josephine Jager had two doubles and a triple knocking in four to lead the LWC offense. In the circle, Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out 14 for the Knights (21-4, 5-0).
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way East 2: At Lockport, Kelcie McGraw did her thing for Lockport and it resulted in a Porters win. McGraw struck out 10 in a complete game effort. She also doubled and drove in a run for Lockport (16-7, 4-1 in the SWSC). Lea Herkel had three hits and Cassiday Jagielski and Grace Duncan had two each for East (16-9, 4-1).
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Bourbonnais, Olivia Calderone tripled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the West offense in an SWSC contest. Reese Rourke led the Warriors from the circle with eight strikeouts as West improved to 11-7, 4-1.
Wilmington 13, Peotone 0 (5 inn.): At Peotone, the visiting Wildcats scored early and often as they rolled to the win in an ICE showdown. Nina Egizio and Addison Billingsley each drove in three for Wilmington (14-3, 9-3).
Coal City 11, Reed-Custer 1 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the Lady Coalers plated seven in the fourth to break open the ICE contest with the Comets. Makenzie Henline had a pair of hits and drove in three and Makayla Henline had three hits to lead the offense for Coal City (20-6, 9-2).
Resurrection 6, Providence Catholic 2: At New Lenox, Kailee O’Sullivan and Angelina Cole had RBIs to lead the Celtics offense. Abby Johnson struck out six for Providence (15-5, 7-2).
Yorkville 6, Romeoville 2: At Yorkville, Delany Giacomo doubled and drove in a pair to lead the Spartans in an SPC contest. Juliana Anderson had four hits for Romeoville (3-14, 1-6).
Girls Soccer
Andrew 6, Lincoln-Way East 0: At New Lenox, West fell to 8-9 on the season with the SWSC loss to the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Sandburg 1: At Frankfort, the Griffins improved to 12-4-1 with the win over the Eagles.
Plainfield North 4, Oswego 1: At Oswego, Illyana Barriball scored twice to lift the Tigers to the SPC win. Lauryn Amico and Katelyn Haiser added single tallies for North (16-2-1, 9-0).
Coal City 3, Manteno 0: At Manteno, Kylee Kennel, Hayden Francisco, and Claire Mohler netted goals as the Lady Coalers improved to 9-4-2 overall and 4-3 in the ICE.
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: At Lockport, in a battle between two of the top teams in the SWSC, the Porters took the three-game match, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 to improve to 25-3 on the season , 4-0 in the SWSC. Josh Bluhm had 11 kills and Evan Dziadkowiec had 33 assists for the Porters. Trey Marek had 12 kills and Kyle Swarens 34 assists for East (19-7, 2-2).
Boys Track and Field
Minooka 102, Oswego East 97, Plainfield East 49, Plainfield South 4: At Minooka, the host Indians won eight events to take the SPC quad meet. Dejay Smith won the 100, 200 and 400 for Minooka. Other winners for Minooka included: Alex Null int he 1,600, Cayden Garcia in the shot put and discus, Payton Fisher in the triple jump and Donovan Anderson in the long jump. Josh Winterroth and John Berducido won the 110 and 300 hurdles for Plainfield East.
Clifton Central 52, Reed-Custer 50, Wilmington 16: At Braidwood, the host Comets won eight events in the tri-meet. Damien Andrade won the 400, Jayden Bustos the 800 and 1,600, Colton Waldvogel the 3,200, Tanner Gullquist the 110 and 300 hurdles and Dominic Alaimo the pole vault. Wilmington winners included: Reid Waldron in the high jump, and Billy Moore in the 100.
Tri-County Conference Meet: At Seneca, the host Irish captured the conference title with 130 points to 123 5 for second place Dwight. Seneca won four events. The winners included: Ryan Flynn in the triple jump, Sam Churchill in the pole vault, and Travis Barr in the 200. Barr, Churchill, Drew Danek and AJ Keedy won the 4x200 relay. Dwight captured eight titles. Tristan Chambers pulled off the tough 800-1600 double winning both events. Tyller Gubbins took the 100 and 400, Joseph Duffy the 300 hurdles, and Graham Meister took the shot put and discus events.
Girls Track and Field
Tri-County Conference Meet: At Seneca, the defending champion Irish comfortably defended their crown scoring 171 points. Dwight ran fifth with 46. The Irish won nine events led by Evelyn O’Connor. O’Connor completed the 800-1600 double winning both. Natalie Misener won the 3,200, Faith Baker won the shot put, Gabi Maxwell the discus, Franki Meyers the triple jump and Teagan Johnson the pole vault for Seneca.
Reed-Custer 53, Clifton Central 47.5, Wilmington 18.5: At Braidwood, the host Comets captured nine events to take the tri-meet. Alyssa Wollenzien won the high jump, the 100 and 300 hurdles, Kaitlyn Lantka the pole vault and the 400, Dakota Altiery took the 800, Nichollet Chew won the 200 and Madysen Meyer the 100 for RC.