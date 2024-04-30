Cicadas, bike trail rides, fishing and more at Will County forest preserves in May

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host Four Rivers Story Trail – “Cicada Symphony” From 8 a.m. to sunset Thursday, May 23, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the weeks of May 13 and May 20. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnctWithNature.org.

Plan Your Native Garden: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township will teach about the benefits of adding native plants to yards, then will discuss a list of flowers, shrubs and trees best suited for certain spaces. The event is free and for ages 16 or older. Attendees must register by May 14.

Take It Outside Meetup: From 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove in Channahon will host an event during which challenge participants can meet and maybe complete some missions together. Staff will be on hand to answer questions. Participants must meet at the shelter in the lower parking lot. The event is free and for all ages.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield will host an event in which participants can view the rookery’s nesting herons, egrets and cormorants. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. The event is free and for all ages.

Four Rivers Story Trail – “Cicada Symphony”: From 8 a.m. to sunset Thursday, May 23, to Friday, June 7, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, attendees will travel along the Woodland Loop Trail and discover the remarkably unique life cycle of the periodical cicada. “Cicada Symphony,” written by Sue Fleiss, is rhythmic, engaging and full of fascinating facts. Attendees will enjoy the book and a lovely stroll in nature. The event is free and for all ages.

First Time Fishing: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook will host an event in which attendees can learn the basic skills every angler needs to know, then gain experience fishing along the lakes. Equipment and bait will be provided. This event is for those ages 8 or older and costs $5 a person. Attendees must register by May 22.

Veterans Memorial Trail Ride: From 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Hadley Valley – Gougar Road Access in Joliet will host an event during which attendees will ride on Veterans Memorial Trail. Attendees should wear red, white and blue and kick off the summer with a recreational ride. Experienced riders only. A bicycle and helmet are required for each participant. The event is free and for those ages 12 or older. Attendees must register by May 25.

Museum Campus Day: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville will host a self-guided exploration of the 18th-century Traders Cabin and the Native American longhouse. Attendees will learn about the Potawatomi and French fur traders who once called this area home. The event is free and for all ages.

Turtles of Will County: From 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville will host a in shell-ebration of World Turtle Day, which occurs May 23. An interpretive naturalist will give an informative presentation on the different turtle species that can be found in Will County, followed by a feeding of the resident Blanding’s turtles. The event is free and for all ages.