Lincoln-Way West baseball wins, improves to 20-0: Saturday’s Herald-News sports roundup

LEMONT — Make it 20 in a row.
Lincoln-Way West’s baseball team brought out the lumber Saturday and thumped Lemont 18-5 to improve to 20-0 on the season.
Jack Linko swung the biggest bat for the Warriors, going 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs, while Anthony Massa was 3 for 5 with a grand slam and five RBIs. Lucas Acevedo was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Ben Shea hit a three-run homer and Connor Essenburg added a two-run blast. Winning pitcher Colin McCarty struck out six and allowed two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Connor Madej was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Lemont, while Jacob Parr slugged a solo homer.
BASEBALL
Bolingbrook 13, West Aurora 3: Ryan Splitt struck out five in the five-inning complete game for the Raiders. Matt Washington (2 for 3, double, 3 RBIs), Thomas Corley (home run, 2 RBIs), Julian Rosales (2 for 3, double, home run, 3 RBIs) and Ryan Witt (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs) led the offense.
Joliet Catholic Academy 8-11, Carmel 1-0: Jake Gimbel allowed six hits and struck out 10 in the opener for the Hilltoppers (19-2), while Lucas Simulick was 3 for 3 with a double to lead the offense. In the second game, Simulick hit a two-run double to highlight an eight-run second inning. Aidan Hayse allowed two hits and struck out six in four innings for the win.
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Lake Central (IN) 3: The Knights (13-6) scored four times in the top of the seventh inning, getting an RBI single from Luke Mensik and a two-run single from Michael Gurgone. Ryan Schissler got the win in relief for the Knights, allowing a hit and no runs over 1 1/3 innings.
Normal Community 5, Plainfield North 2: Joe Giuliano and Tanner Grimes each had an RBI for the Tigers (11-9) in the nonconference loss.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Oswego East 4: Matt Hudik had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs to lead the Griffins (14-9) to the nonconference win. Johnny Dwyer had three hits for Lincoln-Way East, while James Rea had two.
Plainfield Central 15, Elk Grove 3: Hector Corona went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs to help power the Wildcats (12-9) to the five-inning nonconference win. JT Augustyniak added three hits for Central, while Danny Doherty, Ricky Robinson and Emiliano Barraza each had two. Ryan Bailye struck out four in four innings, allowing three hits, for the win.
Waubonsie Valley 21, Plainfield East 1: A home run by CJ Przybylski provided the only run for the Bengals (8-15) in the nonconference loss.
Providence 5, Brother Rice 1: Kasten Goebbert allowed just two hits and one run over six innings, striking out seven for the Celtics (17-5). Mitch Voltz was 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead the offense, while Cooper Eggert was 2 for 3 with a double and Sammy Atkinson slugged a solo homer and had two RBIs.
Romeoville 9, Streamwood 6: Braden Lee had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Spartans (9-15) to the nonconference win.
SOFTBALL
Joliet Catholic 13-4, Carmel 1-5: Sydney Walker (6 RBIs) and Addie Fanter (5 RBIs) each homered twice in the opener for the Angels (12-8), while Addie Rizzatto, Molly Ryan and Emma Mackey each had two hits. In Game 2, Fanter, Mackey and Walker each had two hits.
Morris 13, Streator 5: Halie Olson went 4 for 5 with an RBI for Morris (11-7) in the nonconference win, while Addy Hackett (double, 2 RBIs) and Karson Dransfeldt each had three hits. Cami Pfeifer (triple, RBI) and Tessa Shannon (double, triple, RBI) each had two hits. Mylie Hughes struck out 10 in the complete-game win, allowing just five hits.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Warren 6: Grace Duncan homered and had two RBIs for the Griffins (15-8) in the nonconference win. Cassidy Jagielski was 2 for 3, while Mackenzie Bach was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Naperville North 7, Plainfield East 3: The Bengals (7-10) got a solo homer from Natalie Utrata and a two-run homer from Ashley Pizak in the nonconference loss.
Plainfield North 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: Abigail Laube allowed just three hits and no earned runs for the Tigers (8-13) in the nonconference win. Addie Conrad, Kaleigh Milet and Sophia Feminis all had an RBI for North.
Waubonsie Valley 12, Joliet Central 0: Kassie Martinez had the lone hit for the Steelmen (2-15) in the nonconference loss.
Wilmington 20, Rich Township 0: Molly Southall was 2 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs to lead the Wildcats to the nonconference win. Allison Allgood and Lexi Strohm combined to strike out eight in the four-inning triumph.
BADMINTON
Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament: Joliet Central won the title with a total of 38 points. In doubles play for the Steelmen, No. 1 Audrey Rodriguez and Ana Gudeman took second, No. 2 Sophia Baltz and Raeann Burzawa took first, No. 4 Erika Saenz-Lata and Ja’Mya Chestnut took second, and No. 5 Bianca Xicara and Lizandra Garcia took fourth. In singles, No. 1 Baltz took second, No. 3 Gudeman took first, No. 4 Rodriguez took second, No. 6 Saenz took first, No. 9 Chestnut took first, and No 10 Leilani Martinez took fourth.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way East Invitational: Lockport (24-3) took sixth out of 24 teams. The Porters went 1-2 Saturday, losing to Downers Grove North 27-25, 25-21, beating Belleville East 25-21, 25-23 and losing to St. Francis 25-9, 25-20. Setter Evan Dziadkowiec was named to the All-Tournament team.
Lincoln-Way East finished third in the tourney and setter Kyle Swarens was named All-Tournament. Lincoln-Way West finished eighth and middle David Neylon was named All-Tournament.