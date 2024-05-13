Avery Coonley School recognized for music education program

The Avery Coonley School has announced its selection as one of the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation’s Best Communities for Music Education. (Image provided by The Avery Coonley School)

The Avery Coonley School has been selected as one of the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation’s Best Communities for Music Education. This recognition highlights a commitment to providing exceptional music education opportunities for its students, according to a news release from the school.

The NAMM Foundation annually recognizes schools and districts across the U.S. for outstanding commitment to music education. The Avery Coonley School was required to provide detailed information about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for its music program. Information was verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Avery Coonley was one of only 12 Illinois schools to earn this distinction. For more information, visit averycoonley.org.