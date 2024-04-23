Immigrants from 27 nations become U.S. citizens in Joliet ceremony

101 applicants for U.S. citizenship from 27 countries take the Oath of Allegiance during the Special Naturalization Ceremony held at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Ponle Fashola, who’s originally from Nigeria, said what brought him to the U.S. was simply the “pursuit of happiness.”

Fashola was among 101 immigrants from 27 nations who became U.S. citizens Tuesday in a naturalization ceremony held at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

In echoing Thomas Jefferson’s words in the Declaration of Independence, he reflected on the common bond among all of these new Americans as they took the final step to citizenship.

The pageantry of the American melting pot was on full display as people from Germany, China, Egypt and other spots around the globe pledged allegiance to their new nation.

Judge Young Yim for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois administers the Oath of Allegiance during the Special Naturalization Ceremony held at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

U.S. District Court Judge Young B. Kim, whose parents emigrated to the U.S. in the 1970s, talked about what it meant to be an American as he led the ceremony.

Kim cited the Latin words “E pluribus unum” that appear on the Great Seal of the U.S.

“It means out of many, one,” Kim told the new citizens. “That’s our country.”

Noting that the people before him came from 27 nations, Kim said, “When you walk out of this theater, you’re people of one country – the United States of America. Out of many, one.”

New U.S. citizen Jose Martinez from Mexico poses with his wife Dulce for a photo with his Certificate of Naturalization during the Special Naturalization Ceremony held at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The citizenship ceremony at the Rialto apparently was a first at the theater, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026. The ceremony included a performance of “The Star-Bangled Banner” on the Rialto pipe organ played by Taylor Trimby.

The oath of allegiance that is the final step to citizenship for Chicago-area immigrants is typically held at the Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, who organized the ceremony to accommodate new citizens closer to home, said the event was “a year in the making.”

Newly recognized U.S. citizens from 27 countries pick up their Certificate of Naturalization during the Special Naturalization Ceremony held at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Fashola lives in Naperville and works as an Amazon warehouse manager in Channahon.

Fanny Dyhr, who’s originally from Mexico, now lives in Plainfield.

“I’m so proud to be here and to be part of this country now,” Dyhr said as she waited for the ceremony to begin.

Dyhr was a lawyer in Mexico before coming to the U.S. more than three years ago after marrying her husband, a U. S. citizen, and said citizenship could help her pursue her career in law.

Juilee Shinde and her husband, Amol Patil, of Naperville became citizens together Tuesday. Both are originally from India. They have had a long road to citizenship.

Shinde has been in the U.S. since 2008, and Patil has been in the country since 2005.

“Especially after being in this country so long, we want to start voting and expressing our opinion,” Shinde said.

Sounding very much like the average American, Shinde pointed to the taxes they pay and said she looks forward to having a say in elections.

New U.S citizen Cristina Critoru from Moldova registers to vote at the Special Naturalization Ceremony held at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

India and Mexico were the two nations most represented at the ceremony as the new U.S. citizens were asked to rise as their nations of origin were called out.

But the global spectrum of U.S. immigration was on display as people were called to rise for Ukraine, South Korea, Syria and other nations represented by the new U.S. citizens.

Gavin McCrindle was the lone representative from the United Kingdom, which includes England, the nation that the Founding Fathers rebelled against to form the United States of America.

McCrindle, who came to the U.S. from Scotland, lives in Plainfield and is executive director of the Lyons Township Soccer Club in La Grange.

A former professional soccer player, it was soccer that brought McCrindle to the U.S. as he pursued a career in coaching. He has been in the U.S. for 17 years and decided it was time to become a citizen in the nation where he has a wife and two children.

“I love Scotland and my family, but I’m not going anywhere,” McCrindle said.

Salma Elsaidy, originally of Egypt, said she is happy in the U.S., where she is the wife of a fellow Egyptian, not yet a citizen, and the mother of two children.

“I like it,” she said. “I find it safe.”

Elsaidy acknowledged that many Americans are finding life in this country increasingly unsafe but said she finds it safer than Egypt. She also said her experience has been good since arriving in the U.S. six years ago.

“I feel welcomed everywhere I go,” Elsaidy said.