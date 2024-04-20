Paxton Giertz leads Seneca to baseball victory: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday

Baseball
Seneca 5, Streator 4: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz struck out nine over six innings of work on the mound and went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Josh Lucas went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Peotone 17, Grant Park 2 (5 inn.): The Blue Devils scored 12 in the third inning to secure a nonconference victory.
Ruben Velasco went 3 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored, Joshua Barta went 5 for 5 and drove in four, Abel Cano drove in three and Andrew Barta had two RBIs. Tyler Leitelt struck out eight over five innings pitched.
Softball
Peotone 5, Grant Park 0: Sophie Klawitter pitched a perfect game and struck out 17 over seven innings in the circle for a nonconference victory.
Ashley Veltman went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Ava Cosmos drove in three.
Seneca 12, Streator 2 (6 inn.): Audrey McNabb and Sam Vandevelde both homered during a Tri-County Conference win.
McNabb drove in four runs and scored two and Vandevelde drove in one and scored two. Hayden Pfeifer struck out six over five innings in the circle.
Joliet West 13, Lincoln-Way West 11: Reese Rourke went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI and three runs scored but the Warriors fell short in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Reese Cusack and Reese Forsythe also both homered.
Marist 7, Lincoln-Way West 5: Cassidy Jagielski hit a grand slam but the Warriors fell in a nonconference matchup.
Ottawa Marquette 9, Reed-Custer 4: The Comets battled but fell in nonconference play.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way East 1, Minooka 0: The Griffins battled to earn a Naperville Invitational Tournament win.
Boys track and field
Plano Invite: At Plano, the Coalers took fifth with 74 points in a nine-team meet.
Julian Micetich took first in the 110-meter hurdles (16.57) and the 300-meter hurdles (43.77).
Girls track and field
Plano Invite: At Plano, the Coalers took fifth with 79 points in a nine team meet.
Keisten Gabehart took second in the 400-meter dash (1:05.41) and Madelyn Castle won the 100-meter hurdles (16.92) and the 300-meter hurdles (51.17).
Neuqua Valley Invite: Plainfield North took third place with 77 points and Minooka took fifth with 68 points in an eight team meet.
For the Tigers, Taylor McClain took first in the 100 meter run (12.55) and Lindsey Wenz won the 800-meter run (2:20.85).
For Minooka, Laila Richardson won shot put (12.27 meters) and discus (37.74m).