Zach Ohlund leads Wilmington to baseball victory: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday

Baseball
Wilmington 9, Coal City 2: Zach Ohlund went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored to lead the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory Wednesday.
Ryan Kettman went 2 for 5 with two runs scored. Kyle Farrell struck out nine through six innings.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Lockport 4 (6 inn.): Conor Essenburg struck out 11 through 4 2/3 innings pitched for a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Conor Essenburg went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Ben Shea drove in two, and Jacob Willis homered.
Seneca 13, Streator 1 (5 inn.): Joshua Lucas, Nathan Neal and Austin Aldridge each homered during a Tri-County Conference win.
Aiden Vilcek went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Cameron Shriey drove in two runs. Shriey got the win, striking out five through two innings.
Morris 12, La Salle-Peru 4: Griffin Zweeres went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored during an Interstate 8 Conference victory for L-P.
Merek Klicker drove in three runs, Nazim Baftiri went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Cody DelFavero went 3 for 4 with four runs scored. Brett Bounds got the win, striking out six through five innings.
Dwight 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: Ayden Collom went 2 for 3, homered and drove in two runs, but the Trojans fell in nonconference action.
Cole Hampson went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Softball
Lockport 12, Montini 1 (5 inn.): The Porters put up eight runs in the third inning to earn a nonconference win.
Liliana Janeczko went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, and Bridget Faut struck out five through five innings.
Joliet West 10, Plainfield East 9: Hope Hugnos went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.
Providence Catholic 14, Marian Catholic 1 (5 inn.): The Celtics scored nine in the first inning to get an early lead and held onto it for a nonconference victory.
Grace Golebiowski went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Reagan Sincak drove in two. Abbey Gaus got the win, striking out two through two innings.
Coal City 15, Plano 0 (4 inn.): Addison Hodgen drove in three runs and scored two to lead the Coalers to a nonconference win.
Addison Harvey and Sierra Anderson combined to drive in four runs. Bri Combes struck out two through three innings.
Seneca 17, Hall 1 (4 inn.): Emma Mino went 1 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs during a nonconference victory.
Alyssa Zellers had two RBIs and two runs scored, Tessa Krull went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Hayden Pfeifer went 2 for 2 and drove in three runs. Krull struck out eight through four innings.
Romeoville 10, Joliet Central 2: Rylee Teel went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Alaina Moreno went 2 for 4, Caitlin Giacomo drove in two runs, and Madai Valdeez-Juarez had two RBIs. Moreno struck out 10 through seven innings.
Marist 4, Joliet Catholic 3: Addy Rizzatto went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Sydney Walker homered, but the Steelmen fell in nonconference action.
Ottawa 9, Morris 3: Halie Olson went 2 for 4, but Morris lost in nonconference play.
West Aurora 5, Plainfield North 3: Addison Conrad homered, but the Tigers came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
York 4, Bolingbrook 2: Mackenzie McGrath struck out seven through seven innings, but the Raiders fell in nonconference play.
Boys track and field
Oswego East 94, Plainfield Central 33: At Plainfield, Oswego East finished first in a two-team meet.
For the Wolves, Tyler Stamatis won the 100-meter dash (11.78 seconds), Austin Ward won the 200 (23.90), Nigel Grisby won the 400 (53.52), Dhairya Trivedi won the 800 (2:00.99), Hani Elkhatib won the 1,600 (4:56.60), Noah Snow won the 110 (18.88) and 300 hurdles (46.06). East won the 4x100 relay, the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay. Also for the Wolves, Connor Griffin won the shot put (13.97), Zach Morrisroe won discus (43.70) and Julius Watson won long jump (5.46).
For the Wildcats, the 4x800 relay took first, Cobey McGregory won the high jump (1.60m) and Curterry Clark won the triple jump (11.40m)
Girls soccer
Lockport 7, Sandburg 0: The Porters took an early lead and maintained it for a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West 12, Oak Forest 3: The Warriors batted to pick up a nonconference win.