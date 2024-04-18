Lion Electric came to Joliet in 2021 forecasting 1,400 jobs

LOCAL TIMELINE FOR THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY

• May 2021 – Gov. JB Pritzker joins Lion Electric executives and local officials in announcing future electric bus and truck factory coming to Joliet. State provides $7.9 million in tax incentives based on 745 jobs within three years after production starts.

• June 2021 – Joliet and other local taxing bodies provide property tax abatements with Lion Electric management forecasting 1,400 jobs by fourth year of production.

• November 2022 – Lion Electric announces production of first bus at Joliet factory.

• July 2023 – Lion Electric holds grand opening ceremony for Joliet factory attended by CEO-Founder Marc Bedard, Gov. Pritzker and other statewide and local officials. U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin lauds the opening of the first vehicle assembly plant in the Chicago area in more than 50 years. Management says about 250 workers employed at plant.

• November 2023 – Lion Electric announces 150 layoffs companywide. Machinists union, which has begun organizing Joliet workers, says job cuts included 11 in Joliet.

• Thursday – Lion Electric announces another 120 layoffs companywide after reporting 2023 net loss of $103.8 million. Number of layoffs in Joliet not specified. Machinists say Joliet production workforce at about 150. Lion says after layoffs it will have 1,150 jobs companywide, including 600 in manufacturing.