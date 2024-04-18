Lion Electric in Joliet laying off workers

A bus sits elevated at the Lion Electric manufacturing facility on Friday, July 21st, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Lion Electric Company, which opened an electric bus and truck factory in Joliet in late 2022 with the promise of hiring hundreds of workers, is laying off employees.

The job cuts will be the second round of layoffs to affect the Joliet plant, which currently employs about 150 workers, said Chris Tucker, an organizer with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers. The union is attempting to organize workers at the Joliet plant.

Tucker said the union has not yet confirmed the number of workers to be laid off in Joliet.

But 11 workers were laid off in Joliet in the fall, he said.

Lion Electric on Thursday announced that it will lay off 120 workers, most of them in Canada. The company employees 1,150 workers, including 600 in manufacturing, according to the Lion Electric announcement.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy speaks at the grand opening of the Lion Electric manufacturing facility on Friday, July 21st, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The state of Illinois provided $7.9 million in tax incentives based on future hiring to bring Lion Electric to Joliet. Local taxing bodies also provided tax incentives based on future hiring.

Lion management has said they expect to hire 1,400 workers in Joliet.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.