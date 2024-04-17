Lincoln-Way East baseball routs Kankakee: Tuesday’s The Herald-News roundup

Baseball
Joliet Catholic 8, Marian Catholic 1: At Chicago Heights, Jake Troyner homered and drove in three in support of starting pitcher Lucas Grant. Grant went five innings, striking out five to lead the Hilltoppers to the East Suburban Catholic Conference win. Zach Beitler added two RBIs for JCA (13-2, 5-2).
Joliet West 14, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Ryan Sobun and Albert DelReal combined to allow just one hit as the Tigers rolled to the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Steelmen. James Love homered and accounted for five runs driven in. Parker Schwarting knocked in three and Jose Leal and Jimmy Anderson each drove in a pair for West (17-3, 5-0).
Lincoln-Way East 11, Kankakee 1 (5 inn.): At Frankfort, East plated three runs each in the first three innings to capture the nonconference contest. Johnny Dwyer drove in three runs to lead the Griffins offense. Tyler Bell added two RBIs for East (8-8).
Plainfield Central 8, Plainfield East 5: At Plainfield, back-to-back four-run innings lifted the Wildcats to the SPC win over the Bengals. JT Augustyniak was the offense for the Wildcats. He hit two home runs and accounted for seven RBIs for Central (8-8, 4-4). Oscar Lopez drove in four runs to lead the offense for East (6-11, 1-5).
Oswego 2, Plainfield North 1: At Oswego, the Tigers offense managed just four hits against the Panthers as they fell in an SPC matchup. Joe Guiliano had two hits and Colin Doyle had an RBI for North (9-5, 3-3).
Romeoville 3, Plainfield South 2 (11 inn.): At Romeoville, Adam Skibinski lined a single to center field to drive in Braden Lee with the game-winning run for the Spartans. Nolan Holgado had an RBI single in the last of the seventh to tie the game for Romeoville (6-12, 3-5 in the SPC). Evan Carey and Griffin Acevedo had two hits each for South (7-6, 1-5).
Softball
Herscher 14, Reed-Custer 4 (5 inn.): At Braidwood, a seven-run first was too much for the Comets to overcome in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Jessica Janopolous and Mya Beard had an RBI each for RC (8-6).
Lincoln-Way East 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 1 (5 inn.): At Frankfort, Jessi Szafoni allowed three hits and the Griffins banged out 11 hits in the SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. Lauren Bogard and Sydney Nienhouse had three RBIs each for East (12-5, 1-0).
Lemont 10, Oak Lawn 0 (5 inn.): At Oak Lawn, Rhea Mardjetko went the distance, striking out 11 and allowing only one hit as Lemont cruised in the South Suburban Conference. Maya Hollendoner had two hits and Avaree Taylor had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three for Lemont (9-4, 5-0).
Lockport 15, Bolingbrook 0 (4 inn.): At Bolingbrook, Kelcie McGraw tossed a no-hitter, striking out 11 as the Porters captured the SWSC contest. Liliana Janeczko had four RBIs, Marie Baranowski three and Mikayla Cvitanovich, Rheanna Slavicek and Brooke Keltner two RBIs each for Lockport (10-6, 3-2).
Plainfield Central 11, Joliet West 1 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, Sophia Patterson and Tricia Hogrefe had two RBIs each to lead Central to the win in an SPC contest. Jamie Crawford struck out seven in the circle for the Wildcats (9-4, 3-1). Shelby Fraser had an RBI single for West (8-6, 3-1).
Wilmington 6, Coal City 1 (suspended): At Coal City, in a battle of the two top teams in the Illinois Central Eight, Wilmington scored five runs in the top of the first inning and added another in the second before a thunderstorm caused the game to be suspended. Coal City’s Addison Harvey hit a leadoff single in the second inning before play was called. Wilmington’s Molly Southall was 1 for 1 with a double and two runs scored, while teammates Gianna Stahulak and Alyssa Johnston (double) each had an RBI in the first inning. Coal City scored on an RBI single by Jadyn Shaw, bringing home Makayla Henline, who had singled. The game will be continued either Wednesday or Thursday.
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Plainfield South 0: At Lockport, Wade Welke had seven kills as the Porters defeated the Cougars 25-17, 25-13. Evan Dziadkowiec added 18 assists for Lockport (18-1).
Lemont 2, Andrew 0: At Lemont, Cael Whitchurch had 12 kills as Lemont won 25-18, 25-22. Mike Patino added nine assists for Lemont (10-9).
Plainfield East 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, Plainfield East swept the Knights.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Minooka 1: At Frankfort, Matt Muehlnickel put down 17 kills to lead the Griffins to the 25-19, 19-25, 25-16 win over the Indians. Drew Clarkin added eight kills and Kyle Swarens dished out 25 assists for East (13-4). Minooka fell to 6-10.
Girls Soccer
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, Yuridia Hernandez, Tiffany Giannese, Hayden Spodarek, and Natalie Zodrow scored goals as the Porters remained perfect at 13-0, 1-0 in the SWSC. Ava Peterson scored for West (6-7, 0-1).
Coal City 5, Wilmington 0: At Wilmington, the Coalers got a pair of goals from Kylee Kennel to capture the contest in the ICE. Maddie Gomez, Hayden Francisco and Kiley McKim added solo goals for Coal City (5-3-1, 3-2).
Providence Catholic 2, Montini 0: At New Lenox, Maggie Wolniakowski scored twice to lead the Celtics to the win over the Broncos in a Chicago Catholic League contest. PC Improved to 8-5 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Lemont 7, Richards 0: At Oak Lawn, Lemont improved to 8-3 overall and remained perfect in the South Suburban Conference at 3-0.
Boys Track and Field
Lincoln-Way East 72, Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Stagg 42: At Palos Hills, the Griffins won the SWSC tri-meet. Winners included Isaiah Kuli in the 100, Drew Arnold in the 800, Thomas O’Brien in the 1,600 and Mason Halliman in the discus for East.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At Flossmoor, the Warriors improved to 17-5 on the season with the win over the Vikings.
Lockport 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: At Lockport, the Porters earned their second win in their last three matches by edging the Boliermakers.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way East 13, Lincoln-Way Central 3: At New Lenox, the Griffins improved to 19-5 with the win over the Knights,
Lincoln-Way West 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At New Lenox, the Warriors earned their seventh win of the season with the win over the Vikings.