Lucas Acevedo leads Lincoln-Way West to baseball victory: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 8, Stagg 7: Lucas Acevedo had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Dan Hodel and Anthony Massa each drove in a run. Ben Shea got the win on the mound, striking out five through 4 1/3 innings of work.
Wilmington 6, Coal City 2: Lucas Rink went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kyle Farrell and Joe Allgood drove in runs. Rink got the win on the mound, striking out nine through seven innings pitched.
Seneca 11, WFC 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, Austin Aldridge allowed zero hits, zero errors and struck out 12 to lead the hosts to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Aldridge went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Casey Clennon went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs, and Paxton Giertz drove in a run.
Morris 9, La Salle-Peru 0: Brett Bounds drove in two runs to lead the hosts to an Interstate 8 Conference win.
Jack Wheeler went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Cody DelFavero struck out six through seven innings on the mound.
Reed-Custer 13, Herscher 0: Cameron Smith had three hits to lead the Comets to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Alex Bielfeldt fired a three-hit shutout to earn the win.
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: Liam Arsich went 2 for 2 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Luke Mensik and Collin Mowry combined to drive in two runs, and Braden Meyer went 2 for 2 at the plate with two runs scored. Mensik got the win, striking out five through 4 1/3 innings.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: Justyn Hart went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Matt Hudik went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Ethan Godlewski struck out four through seven innings on the mound.
Lockport 6, Bolingbrook 5: The Porters took an early lead and held on for a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Joseph DalPonte went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the offense.
Minooka 10, Oswego East 6: Nate George homered twice and drove in three runs during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Brayden Zilis went 4 for 5 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored. CJ Deckings went 2 for 5 with a home run. Ben Muhich got the win, striking out five through three innings.
Romeoville 6, Plainfield South 1: Griffin Acevedo went 1 for 4 with an RBI, but the Cougars fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Streator 10, Peotone 1: At Peotone, Jake Eaheart drove in one run, but the Blue Devils fell in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.
Oswego 8, Plainfield North 7: At Plainfield, the Tigers came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Putnam County 11, Dwight 9: Terry Wilkey went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, but the Trojans fell in a Tri-County Conference matchup.
Softball
Lemont 21, Bremen 3: Allison Pawlowicz went 3 for 4 at the plate with a homer and four RBIs during a nonconference win.
Raegan Duncan homered and drove in two, and Sydney Kibbon drove in three.
Providence Catholic 15, Yorkville 0 (4 inn.): Angelina Cole went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Celtics to a nonconference victory.
Kailee O’Sullivan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Grace Golebiowski scored four runs. Abby Johnson struck out four through three innings in the circle.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): Molly Finn went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Reese Cusack went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Olivia Calderone went drove in two. Reese Rourke, Cusack, Abby Brueggmann and Kaylea Armstrong combined to throw five innings, allowing just one hit and zero runs.
Dwight 11, Putnam County 0: Averi Jury went 3 for 4 at the plate with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored during a Tri-County Conference victory.
Taylor Heath went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Madi Ely struck out 13 and allowed zero hits through 6 2/3 innings in the circle.
Joliet West 5, Romeoville 4: Ella Featherston went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Madison Jadron struck out four through seven innings of work.
Plainfield Central 17, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): Evelyn Prochaska went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and four runs scored during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Emma Sommerfield and McKenna Ignasak combined to drive in six runs. Mia Johnson struck out six through three innings in the circle.
Plainfield South 3, Plainfield East 2: Kaylee Aimone went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Regina Glover struck out six through seven innings of work in the circle.
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Beecher 1: Kayla Doerre and Teagan Berkshire each homered to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory.
Josephine Jager drove in two runs, and Berkshire and Doerre each drove in a run. Bella Dimitrijevic struck out nine through seven innings pitched.
Seneca 7, WFC 4: Hayden Pfeifer went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs during a Tri-County Conference win, also earning the pitching win with four strikeouts in relief.
Audry McNabb drove in a run for Seneca (12-1 overall, 7-0 TCC).
Wilmington 9, Coal City 8: Addison Harvey and Makayla Henline each homered, but the Coalers came up short in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.
Henline went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Harvey drove in one. Kaycee Graf went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
La Salle-Peru 6, Morris 0: Cami Pfiefer, Macie Ferguson and Nevaeh Terry each had a hit, but the hosts fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Streator 1, Peotone 0: Sophie Klawitter struck out 19 and allowed just two hits through seven innings of work in the circle, but the Blue Devils fell in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.
Herscher 12, Reed-Custer 7: Amber Syc went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, but the Comets fell in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup.
Marist 9, Joliet Catholic 4: Addison Fanter homered, but the Angels fell in East Suburban Catholic Conference play.
Girls soccer
Plainfield North 2, Oswego East 1: Katelyn Haiser scored both goals to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Ilyanna Barriball was credited with an assist.
Boys track and field
Wilmington Invite: Coal City took first with 64 points, and Wilmington took third with 20 in a three-team meet.
For the Coalers, Colton Lemmons won the 100 meter run (11.8 seconds), Julian Micetich won the 110-meter hurdles (16.2), the 4x400 meter relay won (3:55.0), Alexander Collins won the high jump and Parker Jacovec won the long jump.
For the Wildcats, Cody Prindiville won the 200 (24.7) and the 400 (54.0).
Girls track and field
Wilmington Invite: Coal City won with 64 points, and Wilmington took third with 13 points in a three-team meet.
For the Coalers, Sydney Larson won the 100-meter run (14.2 seconds), Ella Wills won the 200 (29.5), Adrianna Esparaza won the 3,200 (17:08.0), Madelyn Castle won the 100 hurdles (18.0) and the 300 hurdles (51.9). The 4x100 meter relay and the 4x200 meter relays triumphed. Evelyn Wills won the high jump, and Ella Wills the long jump.
For the Wildcats, Brooklyn Flores won the 400 (1:09.4), and Ava Cupples won the discus.
Manteno Invite: Peotone took first with 11 points, with Terrynn Clott taking first in the discus (27.94 meters).
Badminton
Sandburg 9, Lincoln-Way West 6: The Warriors battled but fell short in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
At singles, Jess Dakin, Autumn Barajas and Leah Black each won. Ella Mclynn and Autumn (No. 1), Jess Dakin and Leah Black (No. 2) and Kailtyn Weir and Elise Drake (No. 4) won at doubles.
Boys lacrosse
Kaneland 14, Plainfield North 6: At Kaneland, the Tigers fell short in nonconference play.