Parker Schwarting blasts two homers: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday

Baseball
Wilmington 5, Beecher 3: At Wilmington, Reid Juster and Drew Jackson combined to strike out seven as the Wildcats cruised to the win. Brendan Moran, Jake Castle and Ryan Kettman had RBIs for Wilmington (9-1).
Dwight 13, Newark 4: At Newark, the Trojans scored in every inning but one as they cruised to their seventh win of the season against six losses. Owen Dunlap had three hits and Ryan Bumpous had three RBIs for Dwight.
Oak Forest 14, Lemont 3: At Lemont, a seven-run second inning was too much to overcome as Lemont dropped the SSC contest to the Bengals. Cannon Madej had two RBIs and Noah Tomares had two hits for Lemont (6-5, 2-2).
Joliet Catholic 10, Oak Park-River Forest 5: At Joliet, Aidan Hayse went five strong striking out six to lead the Hilltoppers to the nonconference win. Zach Beitler had three RBIs and Jose Granados and Zach Pomatto had RBIs each for JCA (12-1).
Joliet West 14, Coal City 1 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the Tigers banged out 15 hits and rolled to the nonconference win. Parker Schwarting had a career day. He homered twice, doubled and tripled while accounting for six RBIs to lead West (13-3).
Clifton Central 9, Reed-Custer 7: At Clifton, a five-run fifth from Clifton Central took the lead for good dropping RC to 5-8 on the season. Collin Monroe doubled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs for the Comets.
Softball
Dwight 6, Peotone 1: At Peotone, Taylor Heath struck out 12 to lead the Trojans to the nonconference win. Heath homered and drove in two and Mikayla Ely had three hits and three RBIs for Dwight (5-4). Sophie Klawitter struck out 17 to lead Peotone (4-6).
Lincoln-Way East 13, Oswego East 5: At Frankfort, the Griffins scored runs in every inning but one as they coasted to the nonconference win. Averi Vander Woude, Lea Herkel and Mia Balta had two RBIs each for East (10-4).
Herscher 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (6 inn.): At Herscher, the host Tigers plated nine in the first three innings which was too much for the Panthers to overcome. Nina Siano, Jo Male, Aubree Stein, Olivia Siano, and Aspen Lardi had singles for GSW (4-6).
Providence Catholic 13, Hinsdale Central (6 inn.): At New Lenox, Kailee O’Sullivan doubled, tripled and homered with six RBIs as the Celtics improved to 7-3 on the season by taking the nonconference contest. Sophia Thormeyer had four hits and three RBI and Grace Golebiowski drove in a pair for PC.
Bolingbrook 8, Lincoln-Way West 7: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders rallied with four in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take the SouthWest Conference contest over the Warriors. Kaleigh Cawthon smacked a two-run home run and Karina Choi and Mackenize McGrath drove in two each for Bolingbrook (5-6, 2-2). Reese Forsythe hit a solo home run and Madi Lukasik drove in a pair for West (5-5, 1-3).
Lemont 15, Tinley Park 4: At Tinley Park, Rhea Mardjetko struck out 11 and the Lemont offense banged out 15 hits to take the South Suburban Conference contest. Allison Pawlowicz had five hits and Raegan Duncan homered for Lemont (6-4, 4-1).
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Naperville North 0 (5 inn.): At Naperville, when she’s in the circle, Lisabella Dimitrijevic dominates. Even when she isn’t, she still does. Dimitrijevic had two hits including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the Knights to the nonconference win. Autumn Adamik added a home run and knocked in two for Central (12-2).
Minooka 11, Sandburg 0 (5 inn.): At Orland Park, the Indians plated three in each of the first three innings and that was all Minooka needed to capture the nonconference contest. Karli McMillin led the offense with three RBIs. Jaelle Hamilton, Madison Kelly, and Sofia Dzuiba had two RBIs each for Minooka (9-1).
Ottawa 9, Joliet Catholic 4: At Joliet, Addy Rizzato had three hits and Madison Patrick and Wrigley Fanter had two hits each as the Angels dropped to 7-4 with the nonconference loss to the Pirates. Camryn Kinsella, Sydney Walker and Patrick had RBIs for JCA.
Streator 4, Reed-Custer 2: at Streator, Kirstin Klein pitched five shut-out innings in relief and Amber Syc had two hits and an RBI as the Comets fell to the Bulldogs in an Illinois Central Eight contest. RC dropped to 8-4, 2-4 in the ICE.
Seneca 5, Normal U-High 1: At Normal, Tessa Krull and Hayden Pfeifer combined to fan eight from the circle as Seneca improved to 11-0 with the nonconference win. Audry McNabb and Lexie Bius had two hits each and Camryn Stecken had two RBIs for Seneca.
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Lockport, the opening round match of the Lockport Invite went the way of the hosts 25-9, 25-21 over the Wildcats. Josh Bluhm led the attack with 10 kills and Evan Dziadkowiec had 20 assists for Lockport.
Lockport 2, Waubonsie Valley 0: At Lockport, the Porters completed a 2-0 day at their invitational with a 25-16, 25-14 win over the Warriors. Nate Nacino and Bluhm had seven kills each as Lockport improved to 17-1 on the season.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana) 0: At Fishers, in the opening round of pool play at the Fishers Invitational, the Griffins swept the match, 25-14, 25-23. Matt Muehlnickel led the attack with seven kills and Kyle Swarens added nine assists. Mason Marnul added eight assists for East (9-4).
Belleville East 2, Plainfield North 0: At Wheaton, in the first pool play game at the Wheaton Warrenville South Tournament, the Tigers fell to the Lancers, 25-17, 25-19.
Yorkville 2, Plainfield North1: At Wheaton, the Tigers fell to the Foxes in the second game in pool play, 25-22, 20-25, 25-12. North will play in the bronze pool against Metea Valley at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Plainfield North 3, Downers Grove North 0: At Plainfield, North (9-2-1) advanced to the title match of the Plainfield Classic with the shutout win. The Tigers will face Geneva in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Boys Track and Field
St. Anne Invite: At St. Anne, Peotone ran sixth in the team race. The top performers for the Blue Devils came in the 800-meter run by freshman Tyler Walker took second. In the 1,600-meter run, junior Roman Jelinek finished second.
Gus Scott Invite: At Naperville, Romeoville ran fourth in the team race. Shaun Alexander won the triple jump in the “A” division. Jadin Hardin won the “C” division in the long jump. and Marc Thomas won the “B: division of the discus for the Spartans.
Irish Invite: At Seneca, the host Irish finished fourth in the team race. Their top finisher was Alex Bogner-Kidwell. He finished second in the discus and third in the shot put. Cuyler Swanson of Morris won the 3,200. Julian Micetich of Coal City won the 110 high hurdles and Colin Zierman of Morris won the 300 hurdles. Graham Meister of Dwight won the shot put.
Girls Track and Field
St. Anne’s Invite: At St. Anne, the Lady Blue Devils ran fifth in the team race. Sophomore Celeste Richards won the 1,600 for Peotone.
Minooka Invite: At Minooka, Minooka battled with Huntley for the top spot at its invite. Winners for the Indians included: Maya Ledesma in the 1,600, the 4x400 relay team of Caprice Rodely, Lauren Manning, Zoe Moxley and Natalie Nahs, and Laila Richardson who won the shot put and discus. Lincoln-Way East winners included Jaiden Knoop in the pole vault, and Alaina Steele in the 400. Nadia Brown from Lincoln-Way Central won the 800.
Bruce Ritter Invite: At Downers Grove, Joliet West captured a pair of events at the Bruce Ritter Invite at Downers Grove North. KaMary Scott, Morgan Pork, Brania Watt and Jerie McClellan won the 4x100 relay in a quick 48.93. Pork also won the 200-meter dash in 25.53. Joliet Central’s top finish came from Madison King as she finished eighth in the 3,200-meter run. and Maciah Marszalek who ran eighth in the 200.
Matt Wulf Invite: At Yorkville, Plainfield Central ran fourth in the team race. The Wildcats top finishers included: freshman Shania Davison finishing second in the 300 hurdles and senior Arianna Gashi running second in the 400. '
Wheaton North Blue-Gold Invite: At Wheaton, Ella Cline won a pair of events for Lockport. Cline took the 100 hurdles in 16.63 and the 300 hurdles in 47.27. Sydney Fontaine was another even winner for the Porters as she took the 400 in 58.84. The Porters finished second in the team race to Neuqua Valley. Bolingbrook finished sixth in the team race. The Raiders top finishers included: Kristyn Johnson who took second in the 200. The team of Brooklyn Boyce, Danielle Cathey, Ciyah Thomas and Johnson ran second in the 4x200 and Dai’Lyn Kellum finished second in the shot put. Skylar Wakefield finished second in the high jump for the Raiders.
Jody Gitelis Invite: At Barrington, it was a record-setting night for Plainfield North. The Tigers 4x800 relay team of Tessa Russo, Elsie Czarniewski, Lindsey Wenz, and Kaitlyn Ward broke the school record in the event running 9:36.58. Other top finishers for North included Taylor McClain winning the 100. The Tigers finished fourth in the team race.
Irish Invite: At Seneca, the host Irish captured the team title. The team of Clara Bruno, Natalie Misener, Evelyn O’Connor and Gracie Steffes won the 4x800 relay. Faith Baker won the shot put and Gabi Maxwell won the discus. Mikayla Chambers of Dwight won the 400 and 800.